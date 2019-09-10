Blue Jackets foundation builds 5th playground in 3 years

Columbus Blue Jackets alumni and front office staff recently completed construction of a new playground in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood of Columbus.

The Beatty Park playground’s completion marked the fifth playground built by the franchise in three years.

“It’s important to us that we are a good community partner,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation Interim Executive Director Katie Matney. “When the mayor made his commitment to provide a playground within a half mile of every child in Central Ohio, we wanted to step up and play a big role in that.”

The foundation has committed $400,000 to build eight playgrounds over the course of four years, according to a press release. In addition to the financial contribution, CBJ front office staff members have collectively volunteered thousands of hours to build the parks — in excess of 220 hours to build the Beatty Park playground alone.

Notable Blue Jackets participants included alumni Jody Shelley, Jared Boll and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre as well as team president Mike Priest.

“We understand the wonderful community we live in, and it only gets that way by doing things like this.” Shelley said.

“The fan base understands that the Blue Jackets are more than just a hockey team,” Grand-Pierre said.

The project’s ultimate goal is to promote an active, healthy lifestyle among the city’s youth.

And the impact will be felt for years to come, foundation officials said.

The city has directed the plan, determining which parks receive playgrounds and adding the requirement that at least one playground installation each year is near a community center, which should have the desired effect of a more comprehensive set of resources for neighborhood residents.

“It’s really going to make our centers places for children and families to gather where they can have safe, constructive outlets,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a press release. “They can get some physical activity in, blow off some steam and enjoy each other.

“That’s what our neighborhoods are all about.”