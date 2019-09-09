Honda Accord sales pick up in August

The Honda Accord had its best sales month in August since January as Honda set new monthly sales records for total vehicles and trucks.

After months of mostly double-digit losses, the Accord that’s been built at the Marysville assembly plant since 1982 posted a 14.3 percent increase in sales on an annual basis last month.

The company sold 30,558 vehicles of the mid-size sedan last month compared with 26,725 vehicles in August 2018. But year-to-date sales are down 3.1 percent.

The Accord’s monthly sales increases were not higher than 5 percent since January when 18,786 vehicles were sold, up 6.8 percent from January 2018.

“It was an especially hot August for Honda as the brand set four all-time monthly sales records, including overall brand, total trucks, and model bests for CR-V and Passport. The Honda Civic and Accord also represented a dynamic duo to continue as industry leaders among passenger cars,” the company stated.

Meanwhile, total Honda sales in the U.S. were up 17.6 percent in August with 173,993 vehicles sold.

The company’s Honda brand had its best month ever with 158,805 vehicles sold the same month, a 19.6 percent increase on an annual basis. Honda trucks also had its best month with a 19.5 percent increase in August sales.

“At a time of great change in our industry with the growth of light truck sales and introduction of new technologies, it’s gratifying to see American Honda post an all-time best sales month based on great products and maintaining a disciplined approach to the market,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., in a statement. “The month of August 2019 demonstrates that the success of the Honda and Acura brands, and our timeless focus on the customer, continue to resonate in the marketplace.”

In addition, the two Marysville-built Acura models had positive sales results last month. The ILX had its best month since April 2016 with sales spiking 57.8 percent in August.

The company sold 1,439 vehicles of the compact sport sedan compared with 912 in August 2018. Year-to-date sales were up 31.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the TLX experienced positive monthly sales results for the first time this year. American Honda sold 2,252 vehicles of the midsize luxury sedan compared with 1,917 vehicles in August 2018 – a 17.5 percent increase. But year-to-date sales were down 17.6 percent.

“Acura sales were strong in August, with cars setting the pace for monthly gains, led by the gateway model ILX sedan, and truck sales remaining robust, with RDX and MDX combining for more than 10,000 units,” the company stated. “(The) TLX is out-retailing Audi A4 and key competitors from Lexus, Volvo, and Alfa Romeo, with some using heavy fleet sales to boost their total sales.”