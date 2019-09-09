Bo Jackson Elite Sports offers teambuilding programs for businesses

The Bo Jackson Elite Sports is offering companies, teams and youth groups a new opportunity to harness their teambuilding skills.

The sports facility in Hilliard announced in July it would offer a “Battle of Businesses” team competition with sessions available next month and in November.

“We are excited to introduce this new opportunity for Corporate Teams to compete against one another while bonding together as a team,” said Aaron Conrad, director of operations, in a statement. “These challenges will allow anyone in the organization to compete and contribute in an effort to score the most points. We have strategically spread each session over 4 nights to create multiple opportunities for anyone with a busy schedule to still participate.”

The competition consists of four nights over a two-week span. Each night includes challenges for a company’s team with activities such as corn hole, can jam and the climbing tower. Teams will rotate through four stations with points tallied at the end of each evening. A champion is crowned at the end of the session.

Companies have the option to do one or two sessions.

“In business, every day is game day. At Bo Jackson’s Elite Sports, we believe the right team chemistry can trump talent alone and lead to extraordinary outcomes,” the company stated on its website. “The Battle is open to all companies, teams and youth groups. This 4-session challenge is designed to support your corporate Health and Wellness initiatives by fostering engagement in team building activities and friendly competition. “

The Bo Jackson Elite Sports is a 114,000-square-foot air-supported structure available as training space for athletes. It includes a full-size major league infield, moveable bases, eight hitting cages, three pitching cages, 20,000-square-foot performance training area, a full collegiate-style weight room, multi-sports fields, and an 8-yard, three-lane track.

Named after a professional baseball and football player, the facility opened in January 2017. It opened its first location in the Chicago area in 2008.

“Our team has developed an extraordinary model for player development that is delivered to athletes by our professional staff of coaches,” the company stated. “From a training standpoint, we are rooted in the belief that developing athletes to be Bigger. Stronger. Faster. gives them a competitive edge”

The sports facility has several partnerships within the community such as one with Play It Again Sports. The facility is also the official practice facility for the Columbus Destroyers, an Arena Football League team that started playing at Nationwide Arena earlier this year after a decade hiatus.

“Anytime you can align yourself with the Bo Jackson brand it brings instant credibility to our organization and our entire league,” said Dominic Jones, Destroyers director of football operations, in an April statement.