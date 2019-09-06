Number of workers laid off in Franklin County up sharply this year

The number of Franklin County employers required to provide notice of layoffs to the state increased for the first half this year, according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Nine companies notified the state of 1,853 layoffs total during the first six months this year compared with 1,017 layoffs during the same period last year —an 82.2 percent increase.

Private for-profit companies with 100 or more full-time workers or 100 workers who work 4,000 hours per week combined are required to provide notification under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Congress passed in 1988.

The law requires employers to provide a 60-day notice to allow enough time for workers to prepare for the transition between jobs.

Thirty-One Gifts had the largest layoffs during that six-month period after it notified the state in January the closure of a distribution center in Easton, affecting 620 employees by the end of July.

Other notable layoffs during that period this year include Kroger’s February notification of closing its Cleveland Avenue bakery in April that affected 405 employees.

During the same period last year, Express Scripts had the largest number of layoffs. It notified the state in April 2018 the closure of its west side facility, affecting 456 workers. And in June 2018, the DHL Supply Chain laid off 280 workers at its Groveport facility.

But the data doesn’t provide a full picture. The Bobby Layman Chevrolet automobile dealership also in the west side notified the state of 103 layoffs as it planned to sell the business. It’s unclear how many employees were retained after celebrity actor Mark Wahlberg and business partners purchased the dealership.

Additionally, there are several circumstances when certain layoffs do not trigger WARN notification, according to federal documents.

Under WARN, employers notice assures affected workers can receive assistance from the state, which includes on-the-job training, classroom training, entrepreneurial training and referrals to basic and remedial education.