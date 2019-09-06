Good bagels in Columbus more plentiful these days

Columbus is falls short compared to New York when it comes to bagel options, but over the past few decades the choices for bagel lovers in central Ohio have certainly improved greatly.

Indeed, it’s a much different scene these days than when Hal Block and some friends decided to open Block’s Bagels in Columbus in 1967.

“There were no New York bagels at the time,” said Steve Block, Hal’s son and who manages the day-to-day operations of Block’s Bagels. “It’s finally come a long way.”

Block’s Bagels now has two locations, one of which is licensed and independently operated by another party near Bexley.

Steve runs the family-own store on McNaughten Road but continues to make its the products the old-fashioned way that’s more labor intensive with early morning hours as has been the case for the last 50-plus years.

“We’ve had a lot of long time very dedicated employees that have made us successful,” he said.

In the mid-1990s, Sam Pullano liked Columbus enough to open his own bagel business, Sammy’s Bagels, bringing his experience from New Jersey and Athens.

“Exposure to bagels is much greater in central Ohio,” he said.

Pullano had three stores at one point over the course of the business’ 25-year history. But he eventually vacated the retail operation and focused on wholesale and deliveries over the last 10 years.

Customers can order the day before next morning for Sammy’s to deliver the bagels before departing on their early morning commutes.

Sammy’s delivers within a roughly 50-mile radius of its facility on the east side and sometimes delivers to Athens and Springfield.

“You don’t have to stop,” he said. “One less stop you got to make on the way.”

Sammy’s employs 15 people. Some of the workers prepare the dough with bakers coming in the late evening to start baking. Drivers work from midnight to 4 a.m. to deliver the products. Some regular customers leave coolers on their porch for drivers to place the products inside.

“We just hope to be able to grow the way we’re growing,” Pullano said.

Over the last decade, the local bagel scene has expanded beyond chains and into the food truck scene.

Nate Schott couldn’t forget the steamed bagel sandwiches he enjoyed at Bagel and Deli, an eatery near Miami University in Ohio. He decided to start Nate’s Steamed Bagels with some friends first as a pop-up vendor in 2017 and then as a food truck last year.

“We’re all about the sandwich,” Schott said.

Schott gets his bagels from Toledo-based Barry’s Bagels, which entered the central Ohio market a few years ago. He hopes to continue the food truck business and expand into a brick-and-mortar version as well.

“It has been an incredible journey,” Schott said

Schott saw the business as an opportunity to support Pelotonia’s mission to fund cancer research. Schott lost his dad to cancer in 2013. So far, his business has donated about $4,500 since 2017 to the cause.

“As we get bigger hopefully that number gets bigger,” Schott said.