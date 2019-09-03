Cleveland fiber network firm expanding into Columbus

Cleveland-based Everstream will expand its business-only fiber network in central Ohio.

The company announced last week it will complete an 80-mile fiber ring throughout Columbus and will be live this month.

The company plans to build the Columbus network to more than 580 miles and invest $24 million in the area.

“We’re excited about this expansion in our home state of Ohio because businesses in Columbus now have another option for connectivity. As our high-capacity fiber network is built from the ground up for businesses requiring reliability, speed and scale, we offer high performance and redundancy with room to grow,” said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey in a company press release. “Additionally, customers with enterprise-level network requirements driven by cloud computing, digital transformation and multiple locations will be able to directly access our more than 10,000 miles of fiber and connections to dozens of data centers throughout our six-state footprint.”

The 80-mile fiber network will circle along Interstate 270 corridor and pass through downtown Columbus through North High Street.

Three data centers in Columbus and 36 more in the Midwest will have connectivity to the network. The network will have direct connection to Everstream’s infrastructure in Northern Ohio.

The company will have a local office in Columbus, creating 21 new jobs including a sales team and field engineers to support area customers.

The network will accommodate clients’ converged internet, voice and data services at speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second.

“The entry into the Columbus market is part of Everstream’s ongoing footprint expansion throughout select markets in the Midwest,” the company stated. “The company is on track to grow to more than 15,000 miles of fiber with more than 3,000 on-net buildings in 12 markets throughout the Midwest by the end of 2020. As Everstream’s network grows, its customers benefit from more diverse network options and direct connection to data centers and locations in the expanded region.”

The Columbus region offers many benefits for data centers and fiber optics infrastructure, according to the Columbus 2020 website.

“Ohio offers sale tax exemption on data center equipment for projects exceeding $100 million in capital investment and $1.5 million in payroll,” the economic group stated. “The Columbus region is safely removed from major earthquake, hurricane, tornado and volcano zones — and its moderate climate with mild temperatures keeps cooling costs low.”

It highlights two other important systems in the region. The Columbus FiberNet is a metropolitan duct system for broadband service providers and companies that want to run their own fiber and the OARnet is a statewide fiber network optic network of more than 2,240 miles of fiber optic for the state’s government, major research institutions, medical centers and the Ohio Supercomputer Center at 100 Gbps.