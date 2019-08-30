Two local men busted for working while collecting workers’ comp

Among the most recent round of convictions related to fraud or noncompliance of state workers’ compensation laws were a pair of central Ohio men who scammed the system by working while receiving injured worker benefits.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation announced the convictions of a Marysville truck driver and the owner of a New Albany landscape company, each of whom pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

In the instance of the truck driver, Everette Ferryman, was working while still receiving worker’s compensation benefits for an injury more than a decade ago.

A Franklin County Common Pleas judge ordered Ferryman to pay the bureau $22,851 in restitution and serve probation for five years or until restitution was paid, whichever came first.

Additionally, the judge imposed a suspended sentence of a year in prison.

Acting on a tip in 2017, The bureau’s Special Investigations Department found Ferryman working as a truck driver while collecting workers’ compensation benefits from at least March 27, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2017.

Ferryman had been injured while working as a truck driver in May 2008 and had received temporary disability benefits from BWC periodically since then, a summary provided.

Robert McWhorter, owner of a namesake landscape company, was ordered to pay the bureau $9,888 in restitution after investigators found he continued to work for his company while collecting workers’ comp benefits for nearly a year and a half.

A Franklin County judge sentenced the man to one year of probation in lieu of six months in jail.

McWhorter since has paid the full amount of his restitution since his conviction earlier this month, a bureau press release detailed.

“The law is clear — our benefits are for workers who are truly injured,” said BWC Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud. “They’re not a support system for people trying to cheat BWC and Ohio employers.”

Other recent fraud convictions included:

Cynthia Gribble of New Philadelphia, who pleaded guilty July 1 to one count of workers’ compensation fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor, after the bureau found her working as a home health care aide while collecting BWC benefits. A judge ordered the woman to pay the bureau $7,328 in restitution and serve six months of probation in lieu of 90 days in jail.

Scott Laird of Cambridge, who pleaded guilty July 10 to one count of workers’ compensation fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor, after BWC found him working while collecting workers’ comp benefits. A judge ordered Laird to pay the bureau $3,113 in restitution and sentenced him to two years of probation in lieu of 90 days in jail.

Other convictions bringing the bureau up to a total of 54 for the year, included: