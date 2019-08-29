Columbus Running Company hits its stride thanks to loyal customers

The Columbus Running Company celebrated its 15th anniversary last month with no plans to slow down anytime soon.

Since 2004, the company has grown to four locations and 35 part-time employees with help from a loyal customer base it’s developed over the years.

“That’s what kept us going for the last 15 years,” said Matt DeLeon, a co-founder of the CRC.

DeLeon and co-founder Eric Fruth did a lot of running together in college and fell in love with the activity.

Along with co-founder Jim Jurcevich, the company’s objective has grown beyond selling shoes to hardcore runners and walkers and now they organize group walks and runs for all levels of participants.

“We are trying to motivate people,” DeLeon said.

Additionally, the store acts as a resource for runners and walkers, Fruth said. The owners strive to answer a runner’s questions about the sport.

“That’s our job,” Fruth said. “We have to have all the answers.”

The Running Company owners visit trade shows throughout the year to find new product for their stores. They’re often searching for new brands that are up and coming.

“We’re very much a testing ground for a lot of small brands that bigger brands won’t take a risk on,” DeLeon said.

Among the Running Company’s customer base included Eugene Lee, who moved to Columbus for graduate school. During the first year of his doctorate program, he started training for his first marathon to relieve stress and met the Running Company founders. He started going to the group runs regularly.

Lee said the CRC and the community helped him during a difficult time when his wife died from injuries sustain from accident at a triathlon.

“The CRC group are like family,” he said. “The store and everyone associated with the group run reached out to me. I was with my wife in the hospital for a week and I think multiple people from the group run might have mowed my lawn in the same week to try and help out.”

Lee now lives in Boston but visits the Running Company when he goes to Columbus to visit family every few months.

“I’ve been a few running stores here in Boston and other cities,” he said. “My feeling is that most other stores, while friendly, view you more as source of revenue. CRC is a business but they have always treated me like family.”

Jamie Hart and his wife, Alyssa, met through CRC’s running group events. Hart, a Columbus native, got involved with the CRC to challenge himself after getting shot in 2010.

“Stemming from that incident I kept hearing what I wasn’t able to do and I decided that no longer I was going to let others dictate what my limitations were going to be, I was going to write my own story,” he said.

Alyssa was originally from Poland and didn’t know anyone in Columbus. She thought the running groups would be a practical way to make friends and train for her first marathon.

“CRC has impacted our lives greatly,” Hart said. “When we walk in, we’re treated like family. The staff members know us by name and often want to chat about life. Running is secondary and we appreciate that.”

The Running Company has made changes to its operations with the rise of ecommerce. DeLeon said it’s made company operations go faster and they offer services as same day delivery.

Jurcevich said shortages this summer have been an issue and blamed global economic conditions such as oil prices and tariffs.

“We’re very much at the mercy of our suppliers,” he said. “A lot of that stuff is out of our control.”

DeLeon said the owners know where they’re going to be in two years and will continue to grow and adapt as the industry changes.

“As long as we’re a big part of the community I believe it will support us,” he said.