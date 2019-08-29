Columbus Axe Throwing moves to Brewery District

Columbus Axe Throwing moves to Brewery District

Looking to tap into a more central audience, relocating Columbus Axe Throwing to the Brewery District on a bustling stretch of South High Street was a no-brainer for the owner of the business, Marty Parker.

He admitted the previous location tucked at the rear of the Continent commercial complex off of Busch Boulevard on the city’s north side was, at best, hard to find.

Online reviews of the otherwise popular business reinforce the sentiment.

So, when the option to buy the building located at 560 S. High Street came his way, Parker made his move. He purchased the three-story, brick building, equipped with a commercial kitchen for $980,000 through a limited liability company, called Kryptonite Pancakes.

The transfer is published in today’s edition of The Daily Reporter.

He said the LLC name was inspired by asking himself: “What’s the most bada— thing my inner-Superman would eat for breakfast?”

There’s nothing more to it than that, he reassured.

The building previously housed Three Sheets, a bar that closed earlier this month, according to the bar’s social media posts. It sits directly adjacent to the High Beck Tavern and opposite the parking lot outside of High Line Car House event space and Together & Company catering.

Parker said he hopes to capture the casual, happy-hour goer who may want to try his hand at ax throwing.

The business previously established strict rules about mixing alcohol and flinging axes at their North Side location.

“I know what you are thinking — beer and axes?” the website posted. “Let it be known that if you are intoxicated you will not be permitted into the facility. If you become intoxicated at the facility you will not be permitted into the Axe Arena.”

In addition to a bar, Parker said the new space includes a restaurant — Ash&M — featuring scratch-kitchen creations, such as a smash burger.

Parker hopes to build upon the business’ success, which shouldn’t be too monumental of a task, considering the popularity of the sport.

Already, he said, ax throwing has outpaced bowling as a popular pastime in Canada.

“They’re tearing up bowling alleys,” replacing them with low-maintenance ax-throwing lanes, he said.

At last count, there were 250 ax-throwing establishments across the country, he said, indicating Columbus Axe Throwing was the third one to open.

The business takes a swipe at more traditional league games in its website’s invitation to potential players.

“Bowling and darts once had their day; now there’s a new game to play,” the website read.

League play is but one business stream for the enterprise.

Corporate teambuilding and special events, such as birthdays and bridal shower parties, are other target markets.

Opening night last Friday sold out, he said.