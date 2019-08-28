Student wellness website launched for Ohio schools

Just days into the new school year, the state superintendent unveiled a new online resource intended to help educators keep kids at their best so that they may get the most out of their education.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria, joined by Gov. Mike DeWine, last week announced the launch of the new Student Wellness and Success website, a resource for schools as they plan how to best provide for student wellness needs.

DeMaria said the website launch provides a terrific opportunity for schools to access helpful information as the state department of education implements Student Wellness and Success funding to help meet the social and emotional needs of students.

“I encourage school leaders and parents to check out the fantastic resources available to them on this site and to continue to engage with community partners and the department of education in our joint effort to support the needs of the whole child and their mental health.”

While these funds were intentionally designed to give school districts maximum flexibility, DeWine encouraged schools to establish new programs and expand on existing behavioral and physical health care services in schools and wrap supports—such as mentoring and afterschool programs—around our students. For example:

Communities that lack access to healthcare services may choose to retrofit existing

building space into a community health clinic and contract with a local health system to provide clinical care for students and their families:

Communities experiencing high rates of mental illness may opt to partner with their local alcohol drug and mental health board or a community-based treatment provider to ensure students have access to behavioral health services right in their school: and

Other communities that lack safe afterschool options for students may choose to partner with afterschool providers to create programs for their students.

DeWine said it was the unprecedented challenges facing the state’s schoolchildren that led him to work with lawmakers to develop the $675 million Student Wellness and Success fund.

“This new website is designed to be a tool for schools as they begin their work with community partners designing Student Wellness and Success programs to meet their students’ needs,” the governor said. “A student’s overall wellness impacts their ability to learn, and, with a new focus on meeting these needs, we can encourage a lifetime of success for Ohio’s kids.”

The website — Education.Ohio.gov/WellnessAndSuccess — includes information for school leaders about how the funds can be used and when the funding is available. In addition, the website provides examples for schools of proven programs and resources as they develop their student wellness plan.

As updates and more resources become available, administrators expect to add the new information to the website.