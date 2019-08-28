AAA: More Ohians taking cruises over Labor Day weekend

More Ohioans have planned cruises, European vacations, and tours and travel packages in the U.S. for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Ohio Auto Club.

The company says its booking data indicates those are top trends for the upcoming holiday. Local drive trips will also be popular, it added.

“Summer travel has been strong this year,” said Michelle Tucker-Bradford, director of Travel Sales for AAA Ohio Auto Club, in a statement. “AAA predicted the highest Memorial Day travel volume in 14 years and a record number of Independence Day travelers. We expect that trend to continue as many Ohioans take advantage of the long Labor Day holiday weekend with one last summer getaway.”

With 30 million passengers expected to take ocean cruise this year, AAA Ohio said Alaska, Europe river cruises, western and Caribbean cruises are the top cruises for Labor Day.

AAA Ohio reported a 16-percent increase in European vacations booked for Labor Day with river cruises driving most of the growth. The top five European destinations included Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Spain.

Meanwhile, domestic travel is another popular choice. AAA Ohio said there’s 8-percent increase in U.S. tour booking for the holiday with Florida, Ohio, California, Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii among the top states.

In addition, AAA Ohio reported a 5.4-percent increase on travel packages with more than one feature with Las Vegas, New York City, Walt Disney World Resort and all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico among the top destinations.

Also, drivers will feel less pain at the pump as the national average price of gasoline decreased for the fifth consecutive week to $2.60 per gallon earlier this month, according to GasBuddy data.

“While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a statement. “As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we’ll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we’ll see more moves to the downside in most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches.”

AAA forecasts the national average to drop to $2.40 or lower this fall.

“AAA predicts that fall gasoline prices will be significantly less expensive than this summer with motorists finding savings in every market across the country,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokeswoman, in a statement. “Many factors are driving this decrease, but the low price of crude oil is chief among them.”

AAA forecasts crude prices to range between $50 and $60 per barrel this fall compared with last fall when prices ranged between $60 and $75.

For the Great Lakes and central states region, AAA said gasoline stocks and regional refinery utilization have mostly experienced weekly increases throughout the summer.

But it expects utilization to slow down in the fall as demand hits the post-summer slump and refineries make the switch to a winter-blend gasoline production and start planned maintenance.

“Prices should push cheaper, but that won’t stop the typically volatile region from being susceptible to sudden price shocks,” AAA said.

Additionally, Airlines for America, the industry trade organization for leading airlines, said it expects a record 17.5 million passengers to travel airlines from today through Monday, representing a 4 percent increase from 16.9 million passengers last year.

“With fares at historic lows and customer satisfaction at historic highs, travelers continue to take to the skies in record numbers,” stated A4A vice president and chief economist John Heimlich.