Columbus area unemployment at 3.9 percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent last month, down from 4 percent in July 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday. The rate is not seasonally adjusted.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s civilian labor force had nearly 1.12 million workers last month — 21,300 more than July 2018. There were 43,900 unemployed in July compared with 43,600 the same month last year.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware, Madison and Union counties had the lowest jobless rates in July at 3.6 percent, followed by Franklin County (3.9 percent); Fairfield County (4 percent); Licking and Pickaway counties (4.1 percent); Morrow County (4.2 percent); Hocking County (4.5 percent); and Perry County (5.1 percent.

In comparison, Delaware, Union Licking and Pickaway counties had the same rate in July 2018. Madison’s rate was 3.9 percent, followed by Franklin (4 percent); Fairfield (4.1 percent); Morrow (4.5 percent); Hocking (4.6 percent); and Perry (5.2 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent last month and in June but down from 4.6 percent in July, according to ODFJS data. The state had 5.59 million jobs last month compared with 5.56 million in July 2018.

“Ohio’s job market continues to present conflicting signals, which reflects the uncertainty in Ohio’s economy. Despite an increase of 2,500 private sector jobs in July, Ohio’s private sector employment is still down 13,900 jobs since January 2019. However, Ohio’s unemployment rate remained steady at four percent with the labor force continuing to grow, indicating that people are still finding jobs and that those who had stopped looking for work are returning to search for jobs,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month.

He added: “With trade tensions still affecting the economy, it will be an uphill battle for Ohio employment to surpass where it started the year, and until policymakers find solutions, Ohio’s families will continue to suffer from higher prices and reduced job creation.”

From July 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s private sector added 22,000 jobs for a total 4.81 million job. That includes a total 937,400 jobs in the goods-producing sector with the addition of 3,600 jobs; and a total 3.87 million jobs in the service-providing sector with the addition of 18,400 jobs.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s public sector employment slightly increased during the same period. It had 782,800 jobs last month, up 3,200 from July 2018. Federal and local jobs increased by 700 each during that period, while state jobs increased 1,800.

The national unemployment rate for July was 3.7 percent, the same from June, and down from 3.9 percent in July 2018.