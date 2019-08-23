Agriculture continues to have significant impact on Ohio’s economy

Agriculture is the number one contributor to Ohio’s economy and of the state’s 74,500 farms, about half have livestock.

Ohio is one of the top leading producers for livestock, according to the Ohio Livestock Coalition.

According to the coalition, Ohio cattle farmers raise about 296,000 cows with approximately 2,200 dairy farms and 2.95 million hogs being raised. Also, Ohio is one of the largest egg farming states in the nation, producing 9.5 billion eggs a year.

Ohio is also ranked number one in swiss cheese production, number nine in turkey production, and number 11 in milk production, according to the coalition wrote.

The coalition helps represent the state’s livestock and poultry farming community, working with farmers, allied members and livestock and grain farm organizations in partnership to educate and promote issues relevant to animal agriculture and food production.

Ohio is known for many other products as well, including blueberries, strawberries, sweet corn, honeybees, sheep, chestnuts and sunflowers, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“In fact, the state’s farmers grow and raise more than 200 products, which explains why Ohio is a leader in more than 35 product sectors,” the department said. “These farms differ in growing methods as well, from organic to conventional.”

There are several programs aimed at helping promote livestock farms and aiding in understanding the role of agriculture in the state’s economy through the coalition.

One program is the For Your InFARMation program, which offers Ohio teachers free educational materials to teach third-graders about the origins of the food they eat and about the role agriculture plays. The coalition said the lessons support Ohio academic content standards for social studies, language arts, math and science.

Another program is the Ohio Livestock Environmental Assurance Program, a voluntary program that helps Ohio’s livestock farms of all sizes and species take a proactive approach in protecting the land, water and air on and around farms.

“LEAP teaches farmers how to identify and prevent environmental risks through best management practices and to comply with state and federal environmental regulations,” the coalition wrote. “Some of these practices include manure handling, storage and field application, as well as conservation practices to protect water and prevent soil erosion.”