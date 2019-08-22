Memorial Health, OSU Wexner mark 10-year partnership

Memorial Health and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s The Heart Partnership was created to focus on improving the heart and vascular health of northwest central Ohio.

And a decade later, Marysville-based Memorial Health System reports a 71 percent rise in office visits since the program’s inception.

The partnership provides area residents access to the quality and expertise of Ohio State’s Heart and Vascular team at Memorial Hospital.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone anniversary and our continued partnership to provide cardiology, vascular surgery, and specialty heart care for our community,” Memorial Health President and CEO Chip Hubbs said. “It is exciting to see this new chapter in heart and vascular health unfold in our region and we feel privileged to have the region’s most trusted team of cardiologists and vascular professionals practicing at Memorial Health.”

Over the last 10 years, new procedures have been added to the program for patients who come to Memorial Hospital with heart and vascular issues, including:

Diagnostic heart catheterizations;

Peripheral procedures to gauge blood flow to the upper body, legs and kidneys;

Device clinics to estimate pacemaker function and battery life;

Tilt table testing to evaluate patients with dizziness and fainting spells;

Implantation of stents in the upper body, legs or renal arteries of the kidneys to improved blood flow;

Surgical implantation of pacemakers, defibrillators, event recorders, and battery replacements; and

Venous ablation (radiofrequency) therapy to treat leg pain, varicose veins, or non-healing open wounds or ulcers.

Within The Heart Partnership, patients are able to seek progressive cardiac assessments, treatment and follow-up care at Memorial, including inpatient care and outpatient diagnostic readings, a press release detailed.

Patients can then seek treatment at Wexner Medical Center’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital for advanced procedures such as electrophysiology tests and open heart surgery.

The two medical teams are expected to work together from the moment the patient is seen at Memorial Hospital to provide the very best of cardiac care for patients.

“We’re honored and pleased that we’ve had a great longtime partnership with Memorial Health. The ability to offer nationally-recognized heart and vascular care in a hometown setting is the best of both worlds for patients and their families,” said Dr. Thomas Ryan, director of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Heart and Vascular Center, and executive director of the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. “We truly value working as a team with the excellent staff and facilities at Memorial Health.”

Memorial Health is an independent health system, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center, Memorial Urbana Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center, Memorial Gables, Memorial Medical Group and the Memorial Health Foundation.