Logistics firm cited as fastest-growing company in region

Logistics firm cited as fastest-growing company in region

Eagle Transport and Logistics LLC is the highest-ranked central Ohio company on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing firms this year.

Eagle Transport was one of 37 area companies that made it on the list, ranking 98th overall on the list. The company experienced 3,340 percent growth from 2015 to 2018 with last year revenues reaching $4.8 million.

“We are thrilled to be included amongst some of the nation’s leading entrepreneurial companies. The dedication and commitment of our team of supply chain professionals to unparalleled customer satisfaction, and the partnerships we have formed with our clients over the last 4 years allowed us to grow at such remarkable rate. While we will aggressively pursue our growth agenda in the coming years, serving our customers is our number one goal,” said Mohamed Keyse, president of Eagle Transport.

Trifold, a manufacturing company, was the No. 2 central Ohio company, ranking 239th overall, followed Mixt Solutions (260th), Retail Service Systems (536), Steward Construction Services (555th), Ease Logistics (986th), Central Point Partners (1,233rd), 30 Lines (1,318), Waste Away Systems (1,335th) and Vantage Point Logistics (1,359) to round out the 10 fastest-growing companies in central Ohio.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked based on the percentage of revenue growth when comparing revenues from 2015 and 2018. Companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2015. They also had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of Dec. 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000, while the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter, in a statement. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

He added: “Ranked companies experienced an average six-fold growth rate since 2015 compared to an economy growing at roughly 12 percent over the same period, that’s a result most businesses can only dream of,” he added.

Additionally, the list includes central Ohio companies that have made Inc. 5000 list multiple times including Ventech Solutions, Updox, RevLocal, King Memory, Arcos, Leading EDJE, Dynamit and Zipline Logistics.

The top 10 companies on the list are Freestar of Phoenix, an advertising firm; FreightWise of Brentwood, Tenn., a logistics company; Cece’s Veggie Co. of Austin, Texas, a food and beverage company; LadyBoss of Albuquerque, N.M., a consumer product and services firm; Perpay of Philadelphia, a retail company; Cano Health of Miami; Bear Mattress of Hoboken, N.J., a consumer service firm; Connected Solutions Group of Mechanicsville, Va., a telecommunications company; Providence Healthcare Management of Cleveland; and NOM of Los Angeles, an advertising firm.