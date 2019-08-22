17 named to Ohio Farm Bureau leadership program

Seventeen farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2019-20 AgriPOWER Institute.

The goal of the elite, yearlong training program is to help participants become community leaders and advocates for agriculture.

During the course of the year, participants are expected to attend multiple sessions to learn about public policy matters important to their communities as well as the state of Ohio, nation and world.

Class XI members include John Bolte of Tiffin, Jon Brookbank of North Ridgeville, Ashley Brucker of Columbus, Lauren Fehlan of Troy, Kelli Hartman of Wilmington, Josh Ison of Moscow, Kenzie Johnston of Richwood, Richard Maxwell of Glenford, Matt McFadden of Wilmington, Kayla Miller of Archbold, Jared Persinger of Washington Court House, Ashley Phillips of Warsaw, Devin Trout of Columbus, Vince Untied of Newark, Vicki Vance of Gambier, Kevin Ward of Upper Sandusky and Emmalee Wince of Salem.

Throughout the year, Class XI participants are expected to develop important skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking, communications and more.

One of the sessions takes participants to Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues. Another session is planned outside of the Buckeye State to give participants a different perspective and allow them to learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

“For more than 10 years, AgriPOWER has helped develop passionate and influential leaders who work hard to improve and preserve both agriculture and their local communities,” said Melinda Witten, AgriPOWER director.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XI are American Farmland Trust, Cargill, OSU Extension Delaware County, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council, members of AgriPOWER Class X, Southern Ohio Ag and Community Development Fund and Farm Bureaus in Clinton, Coshocton, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton and Knox counties.

For additional information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.