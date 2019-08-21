Ohio farmers suffer worst planting season

Franklin County farmers reported they were not able to plant crops on 641 acres this year as farmers across the country experienced the worst planting season on record, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers in the county were not able to plant crops on 17 acres last year.

Nationwide, farmers reported they were not able to plant 19.4 million acres this year, marking the most prevented plant acres since the USDA began releasing the report in 2007 and 17.49 million acres more than the same time last year.

“Agricultural producers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches,” USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey said in a statement. “We know these are challenging times for farmers, and we have worked to improve flexibility of our programs to assist producers prevented from planting.”

Among the prevented plant acres, more than 73 percent were in 12 Midwestern states where heavy rainfall and flooding prevented farmers from planting mostly corn, soybean and wheat.

Franklin County farmers were mostly not able to plant soybeans and wheat, according to USDA data.

Ohio had the third most prevented plant acres in the country this year. Farmers were unable to plant on nearly 1.49 million acres in the state this year compared with 45,647 acres in 2018.

This year, Ohio farmers were not able to plant 880,992 acres of corn, 598,981 acres of soybeans, 5,833 acres of wheat, 109 acres for oats and 4 acres for sorghum, a cereal grain.

South Dakota had the most prevented plant acres at 3.86 million, followed by Illinois at 1.51 million acres. Missouri was fourth at 1.39 million acres, followed by Arkansas (1.33 million), Minnesota (1.17 million), Indiana (944, 214), Michigan (870,026) and Texas (866,517).

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences announced last week it’s formation of the Rural and Farm Stress Task Force to offer farmers assistance.

“The persistent spring rain created the state’s worst planting year on record and has contributed to a near-record low level of hay to feed livestock in Ohio and across the Midwest,” the CFAES stated. “So much is out of a farmer’s control. Weather. Commodity and feed prices. A hike in international tariffs on American agricultural goods that has diminished demand for them.”