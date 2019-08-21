Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame names 2019 inductees ahead of 11th annual ceremony

Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame names 2019 inductees ahead of 11th annual ceremony

From a 19th century black educator to an aviation pioneer, the state’s latest roster of inductees into the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame is replete with individuals whose efforts advanced the civil rights of black Americans.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission, along with sponsors Wright State University, Honda of America and PNC, will host the 11th annual Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 10.

The Civil Rights Hall of Fame seeks to acknowledge outstanding Ohioans who are recognized as pioneers in human and civil rights and who have advanced the goals of equality and inclusion

The 2019 honorees are:

• Thomas Jefferson Ferguson (1830-1887), a leader, author and education trailblazer who created the first institution of higher education, the Albany Enterprise Academy, created and controlled by a black American.

• Mary Hackney (1915-2008), an education desegregation advocate and teacher of the Marching Mothers and Children of Hillsboro.

• John “Jack” Hansan (1930-2019), a social worker, civil rights organizer and policy leader who led the Cincinnati delegation of the March on Washington and advocates for policies and programs to combat racial inequality.

• Geraldine “Jerrie” Mock (1925-2014), an aviation trailblazer, record breaker and the first woman to fly solo around the world.

• Burt Silverman (1919-1978), an advocate for racial equality and improving race issues as leader of the Toledo Board of Community Relations and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

• Stanley Eugene Tolliver Sr. (1925-2011), a civil rights lawyer who represented clients in high profile civil rights cases and was part of the push for desegregation in Cleveland.

“It is a privilege to honor those who have made remarkable advances in the fight for civil rights and paved paths for Ohioans today,” said Lori Barreras, commission chair.

The program, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, is planned as a formal ceremony to honor the inductees WBNS 10TV Director of Community Affairs Angela Pace is scheduled to host the event and Opera Columbus is expected to perform.

The event, in addition to the reception immediately following at the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, is free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.2019ocrhof.eventbrite.com.