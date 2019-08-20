OSU student loan debt among lowest in Ohio

OSU student loan debt among lowest in Ohio

Ohio State University was among the top 10 private and public higher education institutions with the lowest amount of student debt on average in the state last year.

Two other schools in central Ohio — Capital University and Ohio Wesleyan University — ranked among the 36 Ohio institutions listed in LendEDU’s fourth annual Student Loan Debt by School by State Report.

“While the figures change each year, the narrative certainly does not; student loan debt continues to be a growing issue in the U.S. and at nearly all schools in the country as the cost of college continues to rise,” the report stated.

Ohio State had the sixth lowest average of student debt among Ohio colleges, 301st overall out of nearly 895 U.S. schools. Students averaged $27,453 in 2018, up 18.53 percent from 2017.

Capital University, a private school in Bexley, ranked 25th in Ohio and 603rd overall. Students averaged $33,496 in student loan debt in 2018, up 2.93 percent from the previous year.

Ohio Wesleyan University, another private school in Delaware, ranked 26th in the state and 619 overall with students averaged $34,814 last year, up 4.16 percent from 2017.

Wright State University’s Lake Campus ranked No. 1 in Ohio as students averaged $21,808 in debt. Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Cedarville University, the University of Toledo and Kenyon College would round out the top five colleges, followed by Oberlin College, Ohio University, and OU’s Chillicothe and Southern campuses.

Ohio ranked as the 25th state with the lowest average of student loan debt. Students averaged $28,947 in such debt last year, down 2.61 percent from 2017.

Utah had the lowest average of student loan debt per borrower at $19,742, followed by New Mexico ($22,115), Alaska ($22,155), California ($22,530), Nevada ($22,600), Washington ($23,671), Arizona ($23,748), Wyoming ($24,474), Hawaii ($24,503) and Florida ($24,664).

Connecticut had the highest average of student loan debt at $38,776 per borrower, followed by New Hampshire ($36,754), Rhode Island ($36,121), Pennsylvania ($35,510), Delaware ($34,144), Washington D.C. ($34,033), New Jersey ($33,593), Massachusetts ($31,939), Minnesota ($31,911), South Dakota ($31,893) and Michigan ($31,679).

The report uses data from Peterson’s voluntary financial aid survey of colleges. Peterson is an education content provider.

“The data was provided on a voluntary basis by college officials. LendEDU did not audit the accuracy of the college-level data. Therefore, the state-level data may not be completely accurate,” LendEDU stated.