New law boosts local man’s CBD business

New law boosts local man’s CBD business

When Joe Brennan started selling cannabidiol products, he often met his clients in parking lots and heard remarks about how the transaction felt like a drug deal.

Brennan took the feedback and decided to open a CBD retail shop. The owner of Columbus Botanical Depot now operates a retail store, education center and distribution operation off a North High Street in Clintonville.

On a Tuesday afternoon this month, clients trickled in to purchase more products or ask questions to one of the shop’s nine employees. One client talked about how the products helped with her seizures.

CBD is derived from hemp, a plant in same family with marijuana. But among the key differences between the two is the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical associated with psychoactive effects. Marijuana can have up to 30 percent THC content, while hemp contains less than 0.3 percent.

Nevertheless, Brennan has had to navigate the legal questions surrounding hemp-derived CBD since he started selling the product in 2014. Selling CBD became personal for Brennan, who witnessed the pain his father and uncle went through during their chemotherapy treatments before their deaths in 2013.

At the time, Brennan was inspired by a CNN story about CBD treating a girl’s seizures. He remembered his dad’s advice: if you want to do something good in life, help somebody.

“I realize this was my path,” he said.

Brennan then started an online store and sold the product at parades, festivals and community gatherings. He found himself selling CBD products as far away as California.

With a background in real estate and sales, Brennan didn’t have experience with opening a retail store. But he accomplished it when he turned the lights on in September 2016.

Brennan offers free classes on Wednesdays that explain the benefits of CBD and how it benefits the body’s endocannabinoid system. He’s conscious that some of the benefits make the products sound like “snake oil” but his hopes his classes demystify.

“We’re educators first,” he said.

Brennan follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines that treat hemp as a dietary supplement and therefore cannot make claims that CBD oil products treat or cure ailments. His employees are trained through the Cleveland School of Cannabis to help clients pick the right product for them.

Meanwhile, Brennan has navigated the legal channels of hemp-derived CBD oil. Last year, Ohio regulators said the product needed to go through the state’s medical marijuana program. Anything outside of that would be illegal.

Brennan didn’t close his doors.

“I believe it was the right thing to do and I wasn’t willing to shut down my doors to these old ladies and these crippled people that come to get these products to help with their pain and so forth,” he said.

While he heard about other stores getting closed down or receiving notifications to cease operations, Brennan said he never heard from the state.

In July, Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 57 into law, decriminalizing hemp and charging the Ohio Department of Agriculture with administering the new program.

“The hemp program sets up a licensing structure for farmers who are interested in growing the crop and those interested in processing it,” ODA said in a press release. “It also allows for universities to grow and cultivate the crop for research purposes. ODA will also be testing CBD and hemp products for safety and accurate labeling to protect Ohio consumers.”

Brennan said the law’s passage has increased business and attracted additional media attention. The store plans to add a hemp flower to its product line, something it was reluctant to do when Ohio considered hemp illegal. That’s because hemp flower’s uses could look and smell the same way as marijuana products, Brennan said.

The only way to know the difference are lab tests. With hemp decriminalized, law enforcement is figuring out a way to still enforce Ohio’s marijuana laws.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently announced the creation of a Major Marijuana Trafficking Grant Program to assist law enforcement in differentiating between hemp and marijuana. The grant program will provide $50,000 in funding for law enforcement agencies to have large quantities of marijuana tested in accredited laboratories that have the capabilities to quantify THC.

With SB 57 approved, marijuana cannot be identified solely by historical techniques such as microscopic examination and chemical color testing, Yost’s office said. Quantitative analysis is necessary to determine THC levels.

“Just because the law changed, it doesn’t mean the bad guys get a ‘get of out of jail free’ card,” Yost said. “We are equipping law enforcement with the resources to do their jobs.”

Meanwhile, Brennan is working with a team on a roughly six-month project with the goal to improve lab testing fallacies. Brennan said CBD product manufacturers have been lab test shopping to get their prefer results.

“My interest is to crack the code of cannabis,” he said.

Brennan said the project aims to standardize lab protocols and improve quality control and transparency for the average user. He expects there to be backlash from the industry because of costs concerns.

“It’s going to be a game changer,” he said.