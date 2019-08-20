Inaugural farm film festival meant to spur discussion

It’s no Cannes or Park City, Utah, but Hillsboro — about 90 minutes southwest of Columbus — joins the ranks of more far-flung locales as host to an international film festival.

The inaugural Germinate International Film Fest, with screenings scheduled this past weekend at Southern State Community College, was devised to give the world a look at Ohio agriculture and the rural communities that support it.

The Highland County Extension Office came up with the idea on the basis that, historically, rural communities and the agricultural industry have been depicted in entertainment media as outdated, uneducated and as fodder for comedic material in film and television programming.

In recent years, online streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu and Apple, have undone some of the bad press through their curated sections of films related to food production and culinary expertise, a press release noted.

These curated films represent consumers’ desire to learn more about how their food was prepared and where it was grown, organizers said.

The festival seeks to build upon that consumer interest with films representing rural communities and their associated industries in an accurate manner, including current technologies, practices and programs.

Films are selected on their ability to tell a compelling, logical story, as well as to provide factual information about the topic, organizers said. Ten percent of the selected films are to be sourced from Ohio filmmakers.

Filmmakers of all skill and expertise levels have been encouraged to apply. Eligible submissions include all varieties of cinematography, such as aerial, stop-motion, animation and live action, according to festival rules.

Additionally, the festival includes a photography division for additional competition.

Applicants have been encouraged to use their creativity and imagination for the cinematic direction of their submissions, organizers said.

Prize categories include: best documentary, best short documentary, best local documentary, best narrative, best short narrative, best local narrative, best short film, best virtual reality, best student film, best scholarly video, viewer’s choice, best agriculture photograph, best nature photograph and best rural community photograph.

While rural areas represent 97 percent of the United States’ landmass, only 19.3 percent of the population resides in a rural area, according to extension office data. Less than 2 percent of the nation’s population identify as farmers. The festival is intended to provide an opportunity to showcase the agricultural industry from the perspective of agricultural producers, researchers, and rural community members.

Festival organizers expect the films to highlight the resiliency of rural communities and the individuals who are making these communities thrive.