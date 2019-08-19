Number of farms in Franklin County has increased, but acreage is down

Franklin County saw an increase in the number farms despite a reduction in acreage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census.

The county had 408 farms in 2017, up 5 percent from 2012. The farms accounted for 52,356 acres, down 16 percent during the five-year period, according to the census that was released in April.

“While the current picture shows a consistent trend in the structure of U.S. agriculture, there are some ups and downs since the last Census as well as first-time data on topics,” said Hubert Hamer, the administrator of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, in an April press release.

Franklin County farms had an average 128 acres in 2017, down 20 percent from 2012. Crops made up 85 percent of sales with the remainder including livestock and poultry.

While the market value of the products it sold was up 8 percent from five years earlier, at about $52.2 million, the county farms’ net cash farm income was down 22 percent at $10.57 million.

Ninety-three percent of county farms were family-owned-and-operated and 89 percent had internet access. Two percent were organic farms, while 17 percent sold directly to consumers. More than a quarter hired farm labor.

The census collected data on the number of producers at each farm with the maximum capped at four producers. Franklin County had 686 producers with 257 of them female; more than 420 ages 35 to 64; and five of them non-white. Comparable data for 2012 was not available.

In Ohio, there were 77,805 farms encompassing nearly 13.965 million acres of land in 2017 compared with 75,462 farms and 13.96 million acres of land in 2012.

The farm’s average size was 179 acres in 2017, down from 185 in 2012. Ohio farms’ agricultural products sold had a market value of $9.34 billion in 2017, or an average $120,059 per farm, compared with $10.06 million in 2012, or an average $133,366 per farm.

Across the nation, the Census data found there are 2.04 million farms and ranches, down 3.2 percent from 2012. Farms had an average size of 441 acres, up 1.6 percent, on 900 million acres of land, down 1.6 percent.

“The 273,000 smallest (1-9 acres) farms make up 0.1 percent of all farmland while the 85,127 largest (2,000 or more acres) farms make up 58 percent of farmland,” the NASS stated. “Just 105,453 farms produced 75 percent of all sales in 2017, down from 119,908 in 2012.”

Additionally, the average farm income was $43,053 in 2017 with a 43.6 percent of farms having positive net cash farm income that year.

“While the number of male producers fell 1.7 percent to 2.17 million from 2012 to 2017, the number of female producers increased by nearly 27 percent to 1.23 million,” the NASS stated.

The Agricultural census was first conducted in 1840 in conjunction with the decennial census. After 1920, the census happened every four to five years and was regularly conducted once every five years by 1982. The NASS now sends questionnaires to nearly 3 million potential farms and ranches. Nearly 25 percent of the responses were done online.