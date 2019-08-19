Japanese firm to start road tech initiative in Dublin

Japanese automobile technology manufacturer Denso has announced a $1.42-million investment to launch a smart mobility ecosystem in Dublin.

Denso aims to be part of the wave of communities becoming more connected. Smart mobility ecosystems include wireless devices, cloud computing and a network of sensors and other tools to improve transit on the roadways. Such tech will collection real-time traffic data, measure traffic patterns and identify responses to potential issues among other tasks.

The company is working with government, business and academic partners to test and implement infrastructure technologies, mobility services and data collection to improve road and pedestrian safety, according to a company press release.

“Creating smart mobility ecosystems in urban, suburban and rural communities is vital to better understanding how things and people move in different environments and ensuring transportation is as safe, sustainable and efficient as possible,” said Roger Berg, vice president of research and development of the company’s North America division. “In this project, we and our partners are leveraging advanced technologies to improve road infrastructure, better identify traffic patterns, and gather and analyze key data that can ultimately increase safety, reduce congestion and provide better transportation services to a wide range of geographies.”

“The City of Dublin has a long history of innovation in service delivery and community development,” said Megan O’Callaghan, Dublin public works director. “This collaboration with DENSO demonstrates an important partnership we are actively engaging in to shape the future of smart mobility, which will ultimately make roads safer and more efficient.”

Denso is working with Dublin, The Ohio State University and tech companies Connected Signals, DERQ USA and No Traffic to develop its ecosystem.

“Ohio is the place to invest in smart mobility technology. By leveraging lessons learned from this research and development project, leaders from across Ohio can make more informed decisions on connected transportation solutions that make our roadways safer,” said Luke Stedke, communications director at DriveOhio.

Denso is a $48.3 billion supplier of advanced tech and components for nearly every vehicle make and model. The company’s North America headquarters are based in Michigan.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by DENSO’s investment in the Columbus Region. Their commitment to infrastructure technology will continue to enhance the strong mobility ecosystem and further the innovation capacity in this area, now and in the future,” stated Deborah Scherer, managing director, global trade and investment at Columbus 2020, the local economic development organization.