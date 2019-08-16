Library to enhance digital collection with $25,000 grant

Library to enhance digital collection with $25,000 grant

As the Columbus Metropolitan Library continues its efforts to curate an ever more comprehensive digital collection, library officials received some good news earlier this week to that end.

The library, which operates 22 branches throughout central Ohio in addition to the main library in downtown Columubs, was awarded a $25,200 grant from Atlanta-based LYRASIS, a nonprofit membership organization, to enhance the library’s digital preservation abilities.

According to library officials, the enhancement would aid the library’s development and implementation of a new tool called My Upload, which itself is expected to further assist the process by which the library curates its digital collection, known as My History.

“The creation of this tool has been on our wish list for quite some time,” says Angela O’Neal, manager of Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Local History & Genealogy division at Main Library. “It will really strengthen our continued efforts to engage with our customers and chronicle the history of our community.”

O’Neal said that once completed, My Upload will automate the process of contributing digital images to the My History digital collection.

Customers contributing digital images currently must fill out physical paperwork to accompany the images — a process that can be cumbersome for both customers and staff.

This new online tool is expected to streamline the submission process, enabling library patrons to contribute their digital images, along with descriptions and rights of use information, all in one digital environment, a press release detailed.

The library hopes to unveil My Upload next year, officials said.

The My History digital collection includes digitized photographs, postcards, newspaper articles and other documents that help tell the story of central Ohio. It is free to access at columbuslibrary.org.

LYRASIS’ mission is to support enduring access to the world’s shared academic, scientific and cultural heritage through promoting open technologies, content services, digital solutions and collaboration with archives, libraries, museums and knowledge communities worldwide.