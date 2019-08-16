Columbus ranks high for female entrepreneurs

Columbus ranks high for female entrepreneurs

Columbus has been ranked as a top city for female entrepreneurs by an online publication for small businesses.

Columbus is ranked fourth for female entrepreneurs by Fit Small Business based on safety ratings, availability of professional resources and organizations, social and leisure life opportunities and market size.

“Columbus is more than low-cost and safe; here, females earn nearly 5 percent more than males on average,” the report stated.

The publication used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation and other sources in its analysis. It looked at cities with a population of at least 500,000.

“These (categories) cover a female entrepreneur’s ability to build a new venture using local resources and funding, as well as her likely quality of life. The data we collected was then analyzed and weighted based on the importance of each category,” the report stated.

The report acknowledged Columbus’ startup scene, affordability, livability, networking and safe environment with second lowest number of assaults per 100,000 people.

“You can have the right business idea but that alone is not enough,” said Sarah Wright-Killinger, managing editor of Fit Small Business, in a statement. “Location is crucial. If you choose one of these Top 5 cities on our list, your business will have access to all the tools in order to make it succeed and flourish.”

The top three cities were Austin, Texas, San Diego and Dallas. Raleigh, N.C., rounded out the top five.

On the flip side, Albuquerque was the worst city for female entrepreneurs, followed by Detroit, Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, Fit Small Business released a report ranking the best states for female entrepreneurs. Ohio ranked second in that report.

“Ohio often flies under the radar, but it’s a state that has a long-standing history of producing success. With a record high rate of astronauts and presidents coming from Ohio, it’s no surprise that it’s also a state with a high business growth density and a significant number of companies that grow quickly,” the report stated. “In a state that embraces drinking cheap beer and chili over caviar, this frugal state is also very affordable to live in and has no corporate taxes, making it a great environment for startups.”

Texas took the top spot with Minnesota coming in third. Washington ranked fourth, followed by Alabama, North Carolina, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Georgia.