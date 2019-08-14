Local tech firm launches program for credit unions

Local credit union services organization Sherpa Technologies has amped up its financial technology, or fintech, efforts with the launch of a new platform targeting credit unions.

The company announced the launch of “FintechAccel | CU” last week. The platform will work with the credit union industry nationally to identify fintech startups and solve issues in the credit union industry, according to a company press release.

“When we launched Sherpa, it was with a singular focus: leading the member experience journey for credit unions,” said Keith Riddle, president and CEO of Sherpa Technologies, in a statement. “Our partnership with the operating team and program participants at FintechAccel | CU allows us to build on that mission by linking credit unions with the top fintech startups in the world to solve our industry’s unique problems.”

Corproate One Federal Credit, one of the largest credit unions with more than $5.5 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of Sherpa Technologies in January. Its goal is to help credit unions with their “digital transformation,” to engage fintech firms and enable seamless member experiences.

“Sherpa was created to answer the complex questions digital transformation creates for many credit unions,” said Melissa Ashley, president and CEO, Corporate One, in a January statement. “Creating delightful member experiences requires leveraging all that financial technology (fintech) offers in an integrated fashion to deliver seamless, personal and frictionless interactions. This is easier said than done when working with bulky legacy systems and an ever-evolving marketplace of solutions. And, therefore it’s difficult and overwhelming for many credit unions to develop, integrate and manage the kind of digital applications that offer better member experiences. Sherpa has been launched to help credit unions take advantage of fintech and more easily offer their members the financial solutions and experiences now expected in today’s digital world.”

Sherpa will collaborate with fintech providers through a combination of its digital business platform and testing tools from a program participant, Connect Financial Software Solutions. Other initial sponsors of FintechAccel | CU include Corning Credit Union, Gulf Winds Credit Union, Kemba Credit Union, Virginia Credit Union, One Nevada Credit Union, Northrop Grumman Federal Credit Union.

“The credit union industry is an ideal fit to partner with leading fintech companies as they look to retain their competitive advantage in an ever-changing banking landscape that consists of enormous technology budgets. FintechAccel | CU will provide the platform to identify, evaluate, and partner with fintech startups to solve some of the major issues facing credit unions today,” stated Kevin Pohmer, managing director of FintechAccel.

FintechAccel | CU will work with fintech startups that align with issues program participants have prioritized. It will focus on improving and enhancing member experience, deposit acquisition, lending and digital.

Participating startups will be invited to FintechAccel | CU one-day Fintech Showcase in Tampa, Fla., this November. The event will include mentoring, subject matter experts and access to potential credit union partners.