ODNR to award permits for special deer hunts to thin herd

ODNR to award permits for special deer hunts to thin herd

An effort to protect Ohio native plant communities has prompted state natural resources officials to coordinate a series of special deer hunts to thin herd numbers.

The special hunts are slated for eight nature preserves across the Buckeye State, an announcement from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources detailed.

High deer populations continue to negatively affect sensitive habitats at these state nature preserves. Natural resources officials said it’s not only the direct grazing of the native plants, but the activity itself may contribute to displacement of the native flora by invasive, non-native plants, such as garlic mustard.

Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve in Jackson County is to provide both archery and gun hunting opportunities again this year. The Lake Katharine archery hunt is expected to offer hunters two-week blocks of time to hunt. For the Lake Katharine gun hunt, hunters will be drawn for one of the two-day hunts, either Dec. 2-3 or Dec. 5-6, all during the regular statewide gun season. An additional muzzleloader hunt will be offered the first two days of muzzleloader season, Jan. 4-5.

New this year will be a gun hunt at Boch Hollow State Nature Preserve in Hocking County. It will be conducted in the same manner as the Lake Katharine hunt, with hunters being drawn for two-day hunts on either Dec. 2-3 or Dec. 5-6.

Hunts at Davey Woods, Marsh Wetlands, Gott Fen, Gallagher Fen, Goll Woods and Lawrence Woods state nature preserves will be archery-only hunts. Successful lottery winners of these hunts will be offered two-week blocks of time to hunt.

Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing.

Preserve managers are to handle hunting applications at the local level, according to a press release. Hunters must attend individual meetings, if they are interested in particular hunts. During those events, hunters may enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5.

Other requirements include:

• Hunters must possess a valid 2019-2020 hunting license in order to purchase tickets.

• Names will be randomly drawn and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. An orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.

• Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

• Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.

Other special regulations are expected to be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.