Local firm offers herbs, information via online apothecary

Local firm offers herbs, information via online apothecary

A locally-based online apothecary aims to connect the average person with its knowledge of herbs.

Lily Kunning and Idearah Roeck- Akarkarasu started the worker-owned Haven Herbs as an online apothecary.

“We want to offer herbal healing in an easy to understand and simple way,” Roeck- Akarkarasu said. “We’ve spent a lot of time with herbs and know they are powerful. We know they are here to help us.”

Roeck- Akarkarasu said she see many people creating herbal concoctions that promote healing for themselves and others. She said there are many ways to incorporate herbs into one’s life.

“I think the herbal scene in Columbus is growing leaps and bounds,” Roeck- Akarkarasu said.

Kunning previously operated the Boline Apothecary, which she eventually closed. She decided to offer her formulas online through Haven Herbs. She became a community herbalist and activist, created a Herbalists Without Borders chapter and teaches free wellness classes to cancer survivors, according to her personal website.

Bethnay George, an entrepreneur who previously founded the Home Detox Detective and worked at Boline Apothecary, and Roeck- Akarkarasu is an herbalist, yoga teacher and a reiki practitioner, both study under Kunning.

“I read quite a bit about herbs, human bodies, our connection to the universe our brains and spirit, our connection to earth and our connection to each other, piques my interest,” Roeck- Akarkarasu said. “I research often, I want to learn all about it. I come at herbs from a place of listening to the plant. I study the plants constituents (what healing the plant has to offer, by way of chemical composition, vitamins and minerals), the plants energy, where and how it grows.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not regulate herbal supplements as drugs or as food, falling under the category of dietary supplement, according to a report from the Mayo Clinic. Manufacturers don’t have to seek FDA approval before selling dietary supplements but can’t make certain claims about their products. Haven Herbs has disclaimers on its website.

“I only use plants that are organic, local (when I can) and soil health plays a big part in what I harvest. I try to connect with the Earth and the plant, I want to learn from it,” Roeck- Akarkarasu said.

She’s seen a resurgence of women entering the herbs and incorporating it into their lives. She said people are becoming more skeptical of traditional medicine, foods and beauty products.

“Herbs are powerful,” she said and added that their online apothecary helps people “dip their toe in the herbal world.”

Roeck- Akarkarasu said the rise of the internet has provided a platform for people to share their views and ways to administer herbs.

“So many folks sharing their knowledge from their perspective and experience with herbs, is so beautiful to me,” she said. “If one herb doesn’t work for you, Earth has provided others for you to use. This knowledge is gold to the person just learning. This amount of information, so easily and readily available is a treasure trove. Though, it can also be a bit overwhelming. Starting slow is the way to go.”

The online apothecary is now in search of a production space, having moved because more space is needed. The small business has plans to become a “zero waste” company but is struggling to find packaging that supports that goal. Roeck-Akarkarasu said the sky is the limit for the business.

“I am so happy to see so many different herbal companies coming out,” she said. “So many ways to use herbs and so many different perspectives. Small is the way to go, small herbal business is what is helping heal this planet.”