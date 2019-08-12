Plan for fair tax valuation of subsidized rentals criticized

Plan for fair tax valuation of subsidized rentals criticized

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission has taken a swipe at proposed legislation in the Ohio Senate that has been proposed to treat all property tax payers fairly and equitably.

Senate Bill 36 is proposed to amend the Ohio Revised Code to require the tax commissioner to adopt rules such that a subsidized residential rental property is valued according to its market rental rate income capacity rather than upon the property’s contract restricted rent as determined by the government.

The language would clarify the method of valuing rental properties and ensure that no other Ohio taxpayers would have to suffer a tax shortfall as Logan County residents had in the case of Notestine Manor apartments, Sen. Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, told members of a senate committee.

“The situation allows residential companies to take advantage of and unfairly short local revenues used to support important projects including infrastructure, safety services and public education,” Huffman said during sponsor testimony to Ways and Means Committee members. “Owners of non-subsidized rental properties continue to have their properties valued at fair market value while owners of subsidized properties obtain an unfair advantage to have their properties valued below fair market value.”

Writing for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, attorney Sam Benham noted that SB 36 violates the spirit of the law that establishes fair and equitable treatment of all taxpayers.

“The Ohio Constitution requires real property to be taxed ‘by uniform rule according to value,’” Benham continued. “The Ohio Supreme Court has interpreted this uniform rule to require real property be assessed at a uniform percentage of its fair market value.

“To this end, the court requires uniformity in real property’s mode of assessment.”

The owners of the Bellefontaine apartment community purchased the property on which they built the apartments for $145,000 six years ago, according to Huffman. The owners obtained a $1.5 million federal grant to build the complex.

Huffman explained that based on the investment and typical market rental rates for similar apartments, the then-Logan County Auditor Mike Yoder valued the property at $811,000 for property tax purposes.

Notestine’s owners appealed the valuation, arguing the calculation unfairly raised their valuation because it failed to consider the reduced rate of income they were able to collect because of rent restrictions required by the federal government in exchange for the grant for construction funds and tenant rental assistance from the government.

The Board of Tax Appeals sided with the owners and the Ohio Supreme Court subsequently upheld the appeals board decision.

“Because of this, it was determined that the county auditor’s valuation was too high and the proper value of the property was only $75,000,” Huffman said. “Ultimately, Logan County was forced to refund roughly $55,000 to the owners, approximately $41,000 of which was taken from the Bellefontaine City School District.”

Yoder told senators that the end result was anything but fair and equitable — his guiding principle as auditor.

“Because of the interconnected nature of Ohio’s system of real estate taxation, the increase or decrease of one parcel of real estate impacts every other parcel,” Yoder said. “In other words, decreasing the valuation and tax owed on one parcel will increase the tax burden on all other parcels. …

“So, the reality is, Notestine Manor was built with federal tax dollars and now that it has been completed, they want to not pay their fair share of local taxes while receiving all of the benefits of local police, fire, emergency medical services and paved streets to name a few.”

Yoder noted in his testimony in support of the bill that the ruling prompted his resignation from public office.

SB 36, which has cosponsor support of fellow Republican Sen. Frank Hoagland of Adena, remains in the committee after three hearings.