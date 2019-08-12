Local marketing firm backs mental health programs

Rick Milenthal believes that a company truly matures only when it does something for the local or global community.

The founder of marketing services firm Shipyard said the company has grown “like crazy” since it was founded in 2013. While focused on the growth, Milenthal and his team thought about ways the to get the company involved in a cause.

The cause became clear when Dave Grzelak, the Shipyard’s chief strategy officer, lost his 17-year-old son to suicide. Grzelak and his wife, Elizabeth, worked with their son, David Grzelak II, for two years over his challenges with mental illness.

“It was a lonely process,” Grzelak said.

But the Grzelaks found much support from the Shipyard, which started to work with programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and The Ohio State University to combat the stigma and challenges associated with mental health. It’s also helped launch a music festival this month as another platform to raise awareness.

The WonderBus Music and Arts Festival will take place on the lawn of Chemical Abstracts Service on Olentangy River Road Aug. 17-18. The event’s lineup includes more than 25 performers, including Walk The Moon, X Ambassadors, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and The Revivalists.

The Shipyard has partnered with the Elevation Group to produce the event. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health will receive a share of the profits and event organizers have guaranteed a $50,000 contribution no matter the festival profits.

Milenthal and Grzelak hope the festival will raise awareness about an issue that is not talked about enough.

“People don’t talk about mental illness in this country,” Grzelak said.

After his son’s death, the Grezelaks decided to be open about their son’s story and the challenges they came across. Grezelak said he’s received positive responses and similar stories from other people.

Milenthal says he often comes across personal stories about mental health from his work with the OSU Stress, Trauma and Resilience program. But the issue is also personal for Milenthal and his wife, Karen. His wife lost her father to suicide at the beginning of their marriage.

“So many health issues aren’t solved because people don’t want to engage and don’t want to talk about it,” Milenthal said. He remembered a time when people didn’t talk about cancer, including breast cancer.

When he talked about the festivals with some of the business executives in central Ohio, it often came up in conversation how mental illness and suicide have impacted their lives.

“Almost every single one of them had a story,” he said.

Milenthal said social media hasn’t helped the problem. Those who are vulnerable may feel more isolated or alone when seeing people posting only the best parts of their lives, for example, he said.

The Shipyard’s efforts to raise awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention brought an “immediate release” to the company to get involved, Milenthal said.

All of its employees have been involved with the company’s mental health awareness efforts including working on the festival on a pro bono basis, according to a company press release.

“We’re communication experts,” Grzelak said. “What we can do well is drive awareness.”

When producers of a Cleveland music festival reached out to Milenthal about doing a similar concert in Columbus, he saw it as an awareness opportunity. CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, in the past hosted the Picnic with the Pops event at its 54-acre campus until it relocated to the Columbus Commons a decade ago. It considered the WonderBus event an opportunity to fill the void.

Milenthal thought the event would take place in the Spring 2020 but many encouraged for it to take place earlier. He said he was surprised with how quickly the event has come together.

“We already have seen that his community has responded and has come around all these initiatives … in a way I didn’t expect,” he said. “I don’t think you grow up as a business until you do something like this.”

For more information go to www.wonderbusfest.com.