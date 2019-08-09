Report: Ohio’s packaged goods industry among the biggest in nation

A new report found that Ohio’s consumer-packaged goods industry is among the biggest in the nation.

Ohio’s consumer-packaged goods industry ranks seventh for supporting 807,000 jobs and adding $78.9 billion to the state’s gross domestic product for 2017, according to a report from the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

The industry’s direct contribution of jobs to the state ranks sixth in the nation with 92,000 jobs. Its direct contribution of $20.3 billion to the GDP ranks third.

Additionally, the industry also contributes $40.5 billion in labor income, including a direct contribution of $6.3 million.

“The CPG industry is a major employer with a substantial footprint on the United States economy. It is the largest job provider in U.S. manufacturing, producing food, beverage, household and personal care products,” the report stated. “The CPG industry directly provided 2.3 million jobs, $151.0 billion in labor income and contributed $361.3 billion to gross domestic product in the United States. Including indirect and induced effects from both operational and capital spending and the industry’s downstream effect, the CPG industry supported a total of 20.4 million jobs, $1.1 trillion of labor income and $2.0 trillion of value added.”

It added: “Overall employment directly and indirectly attributable to the CPG industry represented 10.4 percent of total U.S. employment in 2017. The industry’s direct and indirect labor income represented 9.3 percent of the U.S. total and the industry’s total GDP contribution as a share of national GDP was 10.0 percent.”

In addition, the Grocery Manufacturers Association provides data about the consumer-packaged goods industry economic contributions at the congressional level.

In Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, representing most of Franklin County, the consumer-packaged goods industry supports 47,070 jobs with a direct support of 5,950 jobs; $2.9 billion in labor income with a direct contribution of $460 million; and $5.4 billion to the GDP with a direct contribution of $1.3 billion.

Adding Ohio’s 12th and 15th Congressional districts, the industry supports 149,810 jobs in the central Ohio area with a direct contribution of 15,250 jobs; $8 billion in labor income with a direct contribution of more than $1.1 billion; and $14.9 billion to the GDP with a direct contribution of $3.36 billion.

Here are the top 10 states for consumer-packaged goods-supported jobs:

1) California, 2.6 million

2) Texas, 1.7 million

3) Florida, 1 million

4) New York, 984,000

5) Illinois, 906,000

6) Pennsylvania, 874,000

7) Ohio, 807,000

8) North Carolina, 699,000

9) Georgia, 678,000

10) Wisconsin, 589,000

And here are the top states for total consumer-packaged goods industry contributions to GDP:

1) California, $281.8 billion

2) Texas, $159.7 billion

3) New York, $113.3 billion

4) Illinois, $97.1 billion

5) Florida, $82.9 billion

6) Pennsylvania, $81.9 billion

7) Ohio, $78.9 billion

8) North Carolina, $76.6 billion

9) Georgia, $68.7 billion

10) New Jersey, $56.6 billion

The GMA worked with PwC to create the report, which used mostly government data in its calculations for its findings.