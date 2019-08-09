Founded by ex-Marine, local firm takes pragmatic approach to cyber security

A center in Columbus offers cyber security as a service, offering tiered subscription plans that work for different organizations’ security and compliance needs.

The Stealth Entry Cyber Threat Operations Center uses the latest threat hunting, vulnerability analysis, reverse engineering, insider threat, forensic chain of custody, patch management and incident response techniques.

“Our goal is to support our customers cyber security initiatives by providing above and beyond the status quo monitoring you might receive from other organizations,” the center said.

In a few steps, Stealth Entry can customize a solution. They start by running an assessment identifying the company’s exposure to risks and vulnerabilities and provide a quantitative analysis of all findings.

Next, they will customize a plan with mitigating or compensating security measures before deployment, reducing risk exposure. Then they will maintain security through integrity, availability and authentication.

Marine veteran and founder Israel Arroyo, Jr. has made it his personal mission to change how the cyber security industry is perceived.

The company, founded in 2009, takes a pragmatic approach to security, built from Arroyo’s time in the military.

“Our mission is to partner with our clients and provide relevant, actionable solutions and exceptional services as required through security best practices, regulatory compliance and business requirements,” he wrote. “Through our work, we will tenaciously and consistently exceed expectations to maintain high availability for mission-critical military systems, government operations, and corporate environments.”

Stealth Entry provides many services including penetration testing, application security, vulnerability assessment, project management, incident response and software development. The company also offers secure cloud service.

“If your organization is currently planning to migrate your corporate digital assets to the Cloud, we can fully support your project throughout its full lifecycle,” the company wrote. “Our Cloud security and Cloud Architects can secure and manage your applications providing you with your company’s required or regulatory standards at the application level.”

If your company is interested in cyber security training, Stealth Entry can also provide that.

As an Authorized Training Center, certified instructors are authorized to teach and offer several courses in the disciplines of ethical hacking, forensics and incident response.