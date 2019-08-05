Ohio gets higher grade in report on exports

Ohio improved from a “B-minus“ to a “B” in its ranking for global reach of manufacturing exports, according to the annual Manufacturing Scorecard 2019 study from Ball State University.

The study, conducted by the university’s Center for Business and Economic Research, shows how each state ranks among its peers in several categories that are of particular interest to site selection experts for the manufacturing and logistics industries.

“Ohio had a very strong year in manufacturing, and the grades here reflect some important improvements,” said Michael J. Hicks, director of the Center and author of the report. “2018 was a good year overall for key sectors in Ohio, such as fabricated metal and motor vehicle bodies, which together employed more than 200,000 workers.”

The specific measures include manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, sector diversification, productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate and global reach.

Ohio’s global reach improved on the scorecard because of higher manufacturing export growth, according to the university.

The Center for Business and Economic Research measures a state’s global reach with the number of exported manufacturing goods per capita and the growth of manufacturing exports.

“The level of international trade (in both imports and exports) is a robust measure of the region’s competitiveness in the production, movement and distribution of consumer durable and non-durable goods,” the report stated. “Both firms and regional governments focus considerable effort at improving ties with foreign firms, but for different reasons. Governments seek foreign investment in plant and equipment, while firms care about supplier relationships on both commodities and finished goods. Of course, manufacturers want to make goods with a global market appeal. How well this is done is an important predictor of the health of state-level manufacturing and logistics sectors into the future.”

Ohio manufacturers help drive the state’s economy with $50.40 billion in manufactured goods exports in 2018, including $30.5 billion with free trade agreement partners, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

Manufactured goods exports grew 27.24 percent from 2010 to 2018. The top five export markets for Ohio were Canada, Mexico, China, United Kingdom and Japan, which made up nearly 67 percent of total manufactured goods exports.

Ohio’s manufacturing and logistics health received a B and A grades, respectively, in CBER’s report from 2018 to 2019. Its human capital, or quality and availability of labor, improved from a C-minus to a C and its workers benefits, or non-wage labor, costs improved from a D to a C-minus.

“The cost of health care benefits dropped … which is important for manufacturing firms since healthcare insurance is such a large share of labor costs,” Hicks said.

Grades for the state’s tax climate, expected fiscal liability and productivity and innovation remained the same at a C grade.

The grade for the state’s diversification of industries dropped from a B to a B-minus.

“Industrial production nationwide slowed through the first six months of 2019, suggesting the short-term prospects for these industries will be negative. Over the longer term we should expect more production, but employment growth in manufacturing will return to its long-term decline,” Hicks said.