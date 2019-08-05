Law firms, corporate legal depts. plan to increase cybersecurity spending

A majority of law firms and corporate legal departments are increasing their efforts to tackle cybersecurity issues over the next year.

More than three-quarters, or 76 percent, of such firms said they plan to increase spending on cybersecurity-related resources during that period, with average cybersecurity budget increases of 21 percent, according to a survey from Robert Half Legal, a provider of legal staffing and resources.

In comparison, 41 percent of attorneys expected to spend more resources on cybersecurity with average budget increases of 13 percent in 2017, according to an earlier survey.

“With the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks and online security issues, many legal organizations are taking proactive measures to better anticipate threats and protect sensitive client data,” said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. “Recent laws such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act also are top concerns for legal teams.”

Those new data privacy mandates have placed more accountability on companies for protecting consumers’ personal information and many will face large fines if they fail to do so, Sullivan added.

“Lawyers are collaborating closely with their technology, human resources, marketing and business development colleagues to help ensure their organizations remain compliant and, ultimately, competitive,” Sullivan said.

Jessica Lank, the branch manager of the Robert Half Legal office in Columbus, said legal firms recognize they are targets for cyberattacks because they maintain a high volume of sensitive material.

“Consider, for example, the volume of valuable data that law firms and corporate legal departments of all sizes hold — intellectual property agreements, contracts, customer, supplier and financial information, research on potential corporate mergers, evidence in potentially high-stakes litigation cases. In the wrong hands, such valuable and confidential information could prove costly to organizations and cause irreparable damage to their brand and reputation,” she said. “Many legal organizations are strategically hiring legal professionals with specialized expertise in data security to monitor their organization’s network, conduct risk assessments to strengthen security, implement other measures to help protect the company or firm from evolving threats, and navigate the complexities of new and changing security and privacy laws and regulations to minimize risk and ensure compliance.”