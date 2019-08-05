Discounted, late-night Lyft ride service comes to OSU

When Ohio State University students return to campus for the fall semester, they are expected to have a new late-night travel option.

Lyft Ride Smart was scheduled to launch this week with discounted rides between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The new service was devised to replace the university’s previous Safe Ride program after user demand outgrew service capacity, university officials said in a press release.

“This new service offering is a direct result of our work with the Undergraduate Student Government and adds a transportation option our students have been requesting for years,” said university Transportation and Traffic Management Director Beth Snoke.

Each month,10,000 discounted rides will be made available to students on a first-come, first-served basis, per the terms of the agreement with Lyft.

Ohio State is expected to contribute $5 per ride with the remainder to be paid by the rider, making the average cost of any one trip to be $2 or less.

Once the monthly allotment of 10,000 discounted rides is exhausted, Lyft’s normal service rates will apply for the remainder of the month, the agreement stipulated.

Prices may be impacted by distance, traffic, time of day, special events and prime time rates.

To qualify for program discounts, users must select “shared ride” when booking in the Lyft app, officials said.

Snoke said the new program should reduce wait times and allow the university to serve a larger portion of the student population.

The designated service area includes the area bounded by Hudson Street to the North or Ackerman Road west of Olentangy River Road, Fifth Avenue to the South, the Conrail railroad tracks to the East and North Star Road to the West.

“We believe this partnership provides students with a service-model that reflects their common means of transportation,” Undergraduate Student Government President Kate Greer said. “This resource will make ridesharing more accessible, and we really encourage all students to save their subsidized rides for situations when they feel unsafe walking home in the areas around campus.”

As safety remains the university’s top priority, users are encouraged to keep in mind the following tips: