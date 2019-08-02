Ohio State study: Big challenge to wind and solar energy is how to store the energy

Just as batteries for electric cars proved to be the greatest obstacle to large-scale adoption of hybrid autos a decade ago, power companies interested in adding more renewable energy to their portfolios have no place to store that extra energy.

A new Ohio State University study found that storage could help make more efficient use of power generated by sources such as wind and solar — a development that could assist a shift from electricity grids filled with fossil-fuel generated power.

The result, researchers said, could reduce carbon dioxide emissions substantially more than systems that simply increase renewably sourced power.

“With solar and wind, you can’t flip them on immediately when you need more power,” said Ramteen Sioshansi, Ohio State professor of integrated systems engineering and co-author of the study. “So, the more renewable energy you put into your system, the greater your need to be able to forecast when those energy sources might be available — unless you can find an affordable, reliable way to store that energy.”

Published this week in the journal Nature Communications, the study is among the first to evaluate the role energy storage might play in making renewable resources more reliable on a grid-wide basis.

Researchers looked at the power grids in California and Texas, modeled various methods of energy storage to allow for better use renewable energy and considered how such storage might affect carbon dioxide emissions.

In California, researchers found that without energy storage, a third of the renewable energy could be lost or never collected in the first place. Adding energy storage technologies, however, could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 90 percent.

With a reported loss of only 9 percent of the stored renewable energy, the study determined storage of renewables made the system much more efficient, a press release detailed.

In Texas, a state that generates a smaller percentage of its energy from renewable sources, researchers found that adding energy storage technologies to the grid could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 57 percent, with just three-tenths of a percent of the renewable energy lost.

“Renewables are good, but they have their own challenges,” study co-author and research fellow at University of Michigan Maryam Arbabzadeh said. “The sun is not always shining; the wind is not always blowing.

“Sometimes the amount of solar and wind power doesn’t match the demand. As we think about how to de-carbonize our systems, a combination of all of these technologies could be beneficial for the system to minimize carbon dioxide emissions.”

Maintaining that exact balance of the supply of energy with the demand for it makes producing a reliable power grid technically challenging. Over the last century, power companies have figured out how to adjust the output of energy from a coal- or natural-gas fired plant when demand increases, Sioshansi said: They simply fire up or power down a turbine.

Scientists believe the research sets the stage for future studies to eliminate fossil-fuel sources from the energy grid. Sioshansi said future models could predict what might happen to fossil fuel emissions if a state or country combined a greater investment in renewable energy sources with different energy storage solutions and policies like carbon taxes.

“This study focused on a very narrow application of energy storage for systems that are adding more renewable sources to their energy supply,” he said. “Looking forward, we could perhaps make a more complex model to show how to achieve greater reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.”