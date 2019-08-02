Chase expands its fertility benefits

JPMorgan Chase has expanded its fertility benefits and surrogacy assistance to its employees, including the more than 20,000 Chase workers in central Ohio.

As of last month, the company now offers employees and their spouses on the company medical plan the benefit to cover up to $30,000 for fertility services, according to a company memo.

Services include for fertility services such as in vitro fertilization, intrauterine insemination, hormone replacement and associated medication.

Chase also increased the surrogacy assistance from $10,000 to up to $30,000 in reimbursement for eligible medical expenses, surrogate agency fees legal fees and transportation expenses.

“We provide numerous resources to help our employees build families. We offer resources through our Medical Plan, such as coverage for infertility benefits, and through our HR policies, such as adoption assistance and surrogacy,” said Daniela Nese, managing director, U.S. Benefits Design & Strategy. “We recognize that there are many pathways to building a family and we’re making it easier to follow them.”

Chase declined to answer questions related to demographics, the percentage of workers likely to take advantage of the new benefits or when the decision was made.

The new benefits will complement the firm’s parental leave policy that provides eligible employees with 16 weeks of fully-paid leave for primary parental caregivers and six weeks of fully-paid leave for non-primary parental caregivers. Chase did not clarify the definition of a non-primary caregiver.

“Americans are getting married for the first time later in life, and they are also delaying having children. This makes discussions around fertility — and infertility — vital,” said Lindsay Tigar in an article for Fast Company magazine. “Companies are becoming more acutely aware of the need for comprehensive health packages that highlight and assist in fertility treatments.

“The most commonly used method, in vitro fertilization (IVF) costs around $20,000 for each round (and couples often have to go through more than one round to have a successful pregnancy). Similarly, egg freezing can easily run up to $10,000 or more. For most people, nearly all fertility treatments aren’t covered under their employer’s insurance plan and have to be paid for out of pocket.”

The trend began in the high-tech industry with companies such as Facebook, Google, PayPal, Intel and Salesforce, according to Winfertility, a managed fertility benefits provider. Other companies in competitive industries have followed suit, it added.

“Conventional fertility benefits may not meet the family-building needs of all employees, especially LGBTQ personnel and women who are unable to carry a baby to term,” the firm stated on its website.

But some companies may not be able to provide the extra coverage, Stephanie Dwilson wrote in a blog post for The Benefits Guide.

“But you can still show your support in other ways,” she said. “Offer to cover part of the cost, even if it’s a more limited amount, for example. Be generous with time off for doctors’ appointments, and consider offering maternity and paternity leave not only for traditional pregnancies but also for adoptions and surrogacies.”

Dwilson said companies can educate their employees about the available options to pay for fertility treatment or utilize offered employee assistance programs to get confidential financial counseling.