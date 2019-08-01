Report: Venture capital investment down nearly 50% this year in central Ohio

The amount of venture capital investment in central Ohio has plummeted so far this year compared to a year ago, according to to PwC/CB Insights Money Tree Report for Q2 2019.

There has been $105 million in venture capital invested in the region over 17 deals for the first six months this year, according to the report.

That’s down from the $207 million in venture capital investment over 27 deals through the first half of 2018.

Central Ohio saw $78 million in venture capital invested in seven deals this past quarter.

Nationally venture capital funding reached a new record for the first half of the year with $54.8 billion in venture capital invested in more than 2,700 deals compared with $47.7 billion of venture capital invested in the first half of last year over more than 3,200 deals, according to the report.

The internet sector made up the largest portion of second quarter investments in central Ohio with a total $75 million raised. Consumer products and services came in second with $3 million.

The internet sector also raised $14 million in investments in the first quarter of this year, followed by business product and services at $10 million and automotive and transportation at $3 million.

Additionally, central Ohio made up a majority of the deals in Ohio for the second quarter this year. The state had 11 VC-backed deals with $130 million invested for the quarter.

Ohio saw $283 million invested over 33 deals total for the first half this year compared with $248 million over 39 deals in the first half of 2018.

Ohio ranks 19th for the amount of VC invested for the second quarter this year. The top 10 states were California, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Utah and North Carolina. The bottom 10 were West Virginia, Montana, Iowa, Vermont, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii.

The state had the same ranking for the number of deals and tied with Missouri and New Jersey. The top 10 states were California, New York, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

The bottom 10 were Arkansas, Wyoming, North Dakota, West Virginia, Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho, Montana and South Dakota.

Across the nation, the internet sector raised the most investments at $12 billion over 620 deals, followed by health care at $4.6 billion over 221 deals and mobile and telecommunications sector at $3.1 billion over 167 deals.

The top 10 metropolitan areas with the most deal activity for the second quarter were San Jose/ San Francisco, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Washington, San Diego and Chicago.

And the top 10 metro areas with the most investment were San Jose, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Denver and Raleigh, N.C.