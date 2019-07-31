Pelotonia gives $102.2 million to launch Immuno-Oncology Institute at Ohio State

Pelotonia’s latest donation aims to boost immuno-oncology research that focuses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

The nonprofit that funds cancer research, known for its a three-day bicycling fundraiser, donated $102.2 million for the new Immuno-Oncology Institute at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center at The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

“Conquering cancer is one of the great challenges of our time,” said Doug Ulman, Pelotonia president and CEO and three-time cancer survivor, in a statement. “With 1.7 million Americans diagnosed with the disease each year, it deserves urgent attention. The recent explosion of discoveries in immuno-oncology have energized this effort and we know that momentum will build exponentially through an even bigger partnership with Ohio State. As we open the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology – backed by a dedicated community united in our mission, we are entering the next generation of cancer care – a time in which many cancers may become curable.”

The PIIO was announced Friday afternoon at the Phyllis A. Jones Legacy Park in front of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

“The OSUCCC – James is a pillar of strength at Ohio State and in our community,” said OSU President Michael V. Drake in a statement. “Through the cancer center, we conduct multi-disciplinary research spanning medicine, engineering, food science, public health and other disciplines in the health sciences. This transformative Pelotonia gift will allow for an entirely new level of collaboration, research and discovery at our university – a level only possible at a comprehensive institution like Ohio State.”

The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology will be located initially on the fifth floor of the Biomedical Research Tower on The Ohio State University campus. The Cancer Center expects to add up to 32 additional faculty over the next five years to work within the institute.

Other immuno-oncology efforts at OSUCCC – James include CAR-T cell therapy, cytokine therapy, monoclonal antibodies, adoptive cell transfer, vaccines and drug therapy. There are more than 40 immuno-oncology clinical trials at the Cancer Center.

Immunotherapy uses a patient’s own immune system to treat and attack cancer cells, according to OSUCCC – James website.

“In a healthy body, the immune system protects that body from disease-causing viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites. Research and medical evidence strongly suggest that the immune system also plays a vital role in eliminating precancerous and cancerous cells from the body,” it stated. “Molecular changes in the body can cause cancer cells to grow, mutate, form tumors or survive. Changes also help cancer cells avoid detection, hiding them from the immune system so that they can’t be attacked. But by developing treatments that the immune system can use to block these cancer cells’ ability to hide, the immune cells can then be freed and boosted to fight tumors by identifying and attacking cancer cells.”

Zihai Li, a renowned medical oncologist and immunologist, recently joined the OSUCCC – James to serve as founding director of the PIIO.