Columbus State set to open culinary arts building

Columbus State set to open culinary arts building

Columbus State Community College will open its Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts building for the 2019 fall semester.

The $33 million Mitchell Hall project was funded by $10 million in private philanthropy, including building name sponsor Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, $10 million in state capital funding and private financing secured by Columbus State, according to a press release.

“The generosity of our donors reflects that this is about more than just a new building,” said Mitchell, chairman of the fundraising campaign, in a statement. “This is about investment in our community paying dividends for the future by increasing the pipeline of students entering, growing and excelling in the hospitality industry. We want Columbus State to be the premier culinary school in the Midwest, Ohio’s fast-growing culinary capital, providing access to high-skill, high-growth careers.”

The 80,000-square-foot, three-floor facility will double enrollment capacity of the college’s hospitality and culinary arts program to more than 1,500 students. It will include a sit-down restaurant and bar, a retail café and bakery, a 400-seat banquet capacity conference center and a 100-seat culinary theater.

“We’re trying to start out slow with 700 (students),” said James Taylor, chairman of the Columbus State’s Sport & Exercise Studies and Hospitality Programs. “But enrollment is expected to be more than 160 percent than last fall semester. We can handle as many as we can get.”

The program is positioned to take on more students as the Columbus Culinary Institute, a branch of Bradford Schools, is no longer accepting students as of last month. Students there will have until April 2020 to finish their programs.

Taylor said Columbus State’s program used to have more nontraditional students, usually 25 years old or older, in its hospitality and culinary programs. But it has received more traditional students over the last few years.

“That’s going to continue to grow,” he said.

With 25 percent of the nation’s workforce operating in some hospitality-related industry, Taylor said such jobs have improved with better hours and benefits.

“It’s really a great time for the industry in itself,” he said.

And with student debt becoming an issue, Columbus State’s tuition is affordable will help attract more students.

“It’s insane to graduate with any heavy debt,” he said.

Mitchell Hall is expected to be completed this fall.