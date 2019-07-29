Report: Sale of small businesses in central Ohio static

Report: Sale of small businesses in central Ohio static

The reported sale of small businesses in central Ohio remained almost the same for the first half of 2019 as a year ago, according to the internet’s largest business-for-sale marketplace.

There were 34 closed transactions representing brokers reported to BizBuySell for the first half of 2019 compared with 35 in the first half of last year. The report included Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Morrow, Pickaway and Union counties.

There were 22 closed transactions in the second quarter this year compared with 20 in the second quarter of 2018.

“Businesses sold for a median sale price of $223,500 … ,” the report stated. “These businesses had a median revenue of $770,612 and a median cash flow of $127,716. Business buyers paid on average 0.39 times revenue and 1.89 times cash flow.”

In comparison, businesses sold in the second quarter of 2018 had a median sale price of $117,500, median revenue of $246,721 and a median cash flow of $52,000. Business buyers paid on average 0.52 times revenue and 2.03 times cash flow, according to the report.

Nationwide, small business transactions in the first half of 2019 slipped below last year, despite being reported at historically high levels, BizBuySell said.

There were 4,948 closed transactions in the first half this year compared with 5,383 closed transactions the same period in 2018. The slowdown may be attributed to impact of tariffs between the United States and China, the marketplace said.

“The data show that even with economic uncertainty, 2019 remains a great time to buy or sell a small business,” stated Bob House, president of BizBuySell.com and BizQuest.com. “There are still a growing inventory of businesses hitting the market, and financially, these businesses are performing better than ever. The ongoing tariff discussions will certainly be concerning to some buyers and are something to watch in the coming months, but based on what we’ve seen, there is still much value to be had in today’s market.”

Nearly 45 percent of business owners face rising costs because of tariffs on Chinese goods, according to a BizBuySell poll.

“I do think the trade war is having a small impact right now, mainly due to the uncertainty in the market,” Dustin Zeher, principal broker for Horizon Business Brokers LLC, told BizBuySell. “I feel like we are seeing a small decrease in demand and buyers are taking a little longer to make a decision.”

Small business listings are expected to grow as baby boomers reach retirement age, the report stated.

“Now halfway through 2019, there are many reasons to be excited as a buyer and as a seller,” House said. “For sellers, your hard work combined with positive macro-economic conditions are yielding a greater return than years past and you should be proud to reap those rewards. As a buyer, it’s important to not be turned off by the higher sale prices, but instead take comfort in taking over a profitable business and focus on how you can make it even more efficient. It’s a great time to be an entrepreneur.”

For the second quarter, there 189 small businesses in central Ohio listed for sale with a median asking price $259,000 and a median revenue of $630,000 compared with 200 businesses in the second quarter of 2018 with a median asking price of $237,000 and median revenue of $540,000.