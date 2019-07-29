Proposal designed to reduce bullying in public schools

The Cleveland Democrat sponsoring a new antibullying measure in the Ohio Senate said her intent is not to criminalize school children. Rather, Senate Bill 143 is proposed with the hope that prospective bullies would think better of picking on classmates.

The bill would prohibit a public primary or secondary school student from knowingly causing another student to believe that the offender will cause serious emotional harm to the other person or serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn or a member of the other person’s immediate family.

“The purpose of this bill is not to criminalize individuals but to form a deterrent and make sure they understand the seriousness of bullying and that the consequences should in fact be as serious as the effects,” Sen. Sandra Williams told members of the Judiciary Committee during sponsor testimony of the bill.

The bill would create the offense of aggravated bullying, a third-degree misdemeanor.

“Bullying has quickly become an epidemic in Ohio that negatively impacts not only children, but parents, teachers and the community,” Williams said. “Bullying has serious adverse educational effects and students who are targets often experience extreme stress that lead to physical illness, reduced ability to learn, increased absenteeism and decreased test scores.

“Bullying often results in violent behavior, retaliation against the offender, harm to innocent bystanders and suicide.”

She cited data from the National Center for Education Statistics/Bureau of Justice’s 2017 School Crime Supplement which found that, nationwide, about 20 percent of students between the ages 12 and 18 have experienced bullying.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System similarly found 19 percent of students in grades 9 through 12 reported having been bullied on school property in the year preceding the survey.

Analysis of SB 143 provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission noted that an individual’s belief that he or she faces an imminent threat or emotional harm from the bully may be based on an offender’s words or conduct.

“The bill also prohibits a person who is a student of a public primary or secondary school from knowingly causing serious emotional harm to another person who is a student of that school,” attorney Lisa Sandberg wrote for the commission.

Williams said she had been contacted by several constituent families with school-aged children about their children being constantly bullied and the effects it was having on the kids’ self-esteem, sense of security and education.

“I met with local school officials, who informed me that they were limited in what they could do because of state law,” the lawmaker continued. “A school refusing to take action because of state laws, or lack thereof, is unacceptable.

“As a legislature, we must fight to ensure the safety of Ohio’s students, both physically and mentally. Bullying behavior needs to be taken seriously. Concerned parents have responded to the bullying epidemic by asking schools and lawmakers to enact legislation for bullying deterrence and this is a response to their concerns.”

The lawmaker acknowledged that harsher penalties alone may not deter bullies.

“Our hope is that the offender will weigh the costs and benefits of their behavior and will ultimately act in a way that maximizes acceptable behavior while minimizing emotional and physical pain against others,” she said.

SB 143, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication, has garnered cosponsor support from a pair of senators.