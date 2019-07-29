Exposure to farmyard animals linked to more robust immune system in babies, study finds

As Americans flocked en masse to cities and suburbs during the last century, most lost some of the common sense of their farm grandmothers and great-grandmothers.

One such pearl of wisdom is the healthful benefits of farm kids getting dirty — the subject of an Ohio State University-led study.

Scientists from the university found that bacteria and other microbes from rural Amish babies was far more diverse than what was found in urban babies’ intestines.

Published this month in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, research included a first-of-its-kind experiment which found evidence of how a healthier gut microbiome might lead to more robust development of the respiratory immune system.

“Good hygiene is important, but from the perspective of our immune systems, a sanitized environment robs our immune systems of the opportunity to be educated by microbes,” said study co-lead author Zhongtang Yu, a professor of microbiology in Ohio State’s Department of Animal Sciences and a member of the university’s Food Innovation Center. “Too clean is not necessarily a good thing.”

Researchers collected fecal samples from 10 Ohio babies between six months and a year old, a university press release detailed. The five Amish babies all lived in rural homes with farm animals. The other five babies lived in or near Wooster, a midsize Ohio city, and had no known contact with livestock.

Samples revealed important differences — particularly a wide variation in microbes and an abundance of beneficial bacteria in the Amish babies’ guts not found in their city-dwelling counterparts.

An expected outcome, researchers said.

“The priming of the early immune system is much different in Amish babies, compared to city dwellers,” said Renukaradhya Gourapura, co-lead author of the study and a professor in Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Food Animal Health Research Program.

Previous studies in the U.S. Amish population and to comparable populations throughout the world have drawn a clear connection between rural life and a decrease in allergies and asthma, Gourapura said.

The hygiene hypothesis built on the idea that hyper-clean modern life with liberal use of antibacterial soap, ubiquitous hand sanitizer and scrubbed-clean homes and workplaces has led to an increase in autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Ohio State researchers wanted to explore how different gut microbiomes might contribute to immune system development. To do this, they used fecal transplants from the babies in the study to colonize the guts of newborn pigs, the press release continued.

Researchers saw a connection between the diverse Amish gut microbes and a more-robust development of immune cells, particularly lymphoid and myeloid cells in the intestines.

“Indeed, there was a big difference in the generation of critical immune cells,” Gourapura said.

The findings open the door to better exploring details about the microbial links between the gut and the respiratory tract immune system in infants, he said.

“Researchers know that the gut microbiome likely plays a significant role in development of the immune system and in the onset of various metabolic processes and infectious diseases, but we need better models to discover the details of that process so that we can use that information to improve human health,” Gourapura said.

Yu said, for example, it could be that certain probiotics could improve gut health and immune development.

