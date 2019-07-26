Ohio AG offers legal tips for home projects

Home improvements typically are afforded the luxury of a lot of planning.

Unlike emergency maintenance to a home’s roof or siding after a hailstorm or the central air going kaput during a heatwave, homeowners plan the projects that ultimately add value to the investment of their home.

Still, there are some crucial tips that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants homeowners to keep in mind when planning for an addition, new patio or renovation.

First off, homeowners are advised to make sure they know how they expect to pay for the project.

“Before signing a home improvement contract, make sure that all project financing is pre-approved,” Yost said.

Check with local officials to see if permits are required for the project. Most homeowners have heard nightmarish stories of home additions needing to be reworked after-the-fact once a zoning or city code enforcement official has a look at the improperly permitted project.

In addition to checking out the contractor’s references, review his proof of licenses, insurance and bonding.

“State law does not require home improvement contractors to be licensed, but many Ohio cities do,” Yost advised.

Go ahead and check out the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org and the attorney general’s office to see if anyone has filed complaints against the company.

It also is good practice to get at least three written estimates from three different contractors for any job.

“Don’t enter into a home improvement deal unless it is in writing and is signed by both you and the contractor,” Yost said.

The contract should detail all of the necessary information for completing the work, such as:

A complete description of the work to be done, timeframe, and the materials to be used;

A provision requiring written approval for any changes;

A clear statement explaining any contractor guarantee or warranty, and all of the contractor’s oral promises;

A provision stating the total cost for the work and the specific terms for payment of materials and labor;

A provision that does not require you to pay attorney’s fees, court costs, or damages in case of a dispute or cancellation; and

A requirement for the contractor to obtain all necessary permits and inspections.

Homeowners always should ask for the manufacturer’s warranty in writing on items, such as siding, windows, roofing materials and heating and cooling equipment.

Once the work is completed, request an itemized receipt for the work performed and keep old parts, such as furnace parts, in case you later need to prove that a particular item did not need to be replaced.

Finally, Yost said no contract should require a large down payment or payment-in-full until the project is complete and has been inspected.

“Make sure the contract does not include a mandatory arbitration clause, in which you waive your right to sue,” he concluded.