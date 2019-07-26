Central Ohio unemployment rate lower than a year ago

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 3.7 percent last month, down from 4.3 percent in June 2018, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

The rate is not seasonally adjusted.

The 10-county metro area’s civilian labor force increased to 1,104,300 workers last month — 10,900 more than June 2018. There were 40,600 unemployed in June compared with 47,100 the same month last year.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware and Union had the lowest jobless rate in May at 3.3 percent followed by Madison County (3.5 percent); Franklin County (3.7 percent); Fairfield and Licking counties (3.8 percent); Morrow County (3.9 percent); Pickaway County (4 percent); Hocking County (4.1 percent); and Perry County (4.8 percent).

In comparison, Delaware and Union also had the lowest jobless rate in June 2018 at 3.9 percent, followed by Madison (4.1 percent); Franklin (4.3 percent); Licking (4.4 percent); Fairfield and Pickaway counties (4.5 percent); Morrow (4.8 percent); Hocking (5.1 percent); and Perry County (5.5 percent).

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent last month compared to 4.1 percent in May and 4.6 percent in June 2018, according to ODFJS data. The state had 5.59 million jobs last month compared with 5.56 million in June 2018.

“Job creation is continuing its summer vacation in Ohio with the June jobs report, which saw Ohio add only 400 new private sector jobs. This followed a downward revision of May’s jobs numbers, which saw a loss of 7,100 private sector jobs. Despite this lackluster job growth, the unemployment rate did fall to 4 percent and Ohio’s labor force did grow, meaning people who are looking for jobs are still finding them and some who had stopped looking are now returning to the labor force employed,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement earlier this month. “Some industries did see some growth in June. The health care sector grew by 1,300 jobs, returning close to where it started the year. And the professional, scientific, and technical services sector also added 1,600 jobs, an increase of more than 8,000 since January. However, the financial activities sector saw a loss of 1,200 jobs, falling below its January employment numbers, and the educational services sector fell by 1,800 jobs.”

From June 2018 to 2019, Ohio’s goods-producing sector added 8,800 jobs for a total 938,300 jobs. During the same time period, the state’s private service-providing sector’s employment increased by 21,700 jobs to more than 3.87 million jobs.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment slightly decreased during the same period. It had 780,000 jobs last month, down 1,700 from June 2018. Federal jobs increased by 1,000 during that period, while state jobs increased 1,800. But local government jobs were down 4,500 last month.

The national unemployment rate for June was 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent in May, but down from 4.0 percent in June 2018.