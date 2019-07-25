Plunge pools growing in popularity in homes

Plunge pools growing in popularity in homes

Originally devised as a recuperative therapy for athletes, plunge pools — both hot and cold — have become a prominent feature of high-end, exotic hotels and have begun to percolate into homes in both urban and suburban real estate.

At depths between four and six feet deep, these smaller pools may be configured to fit on a small city lot or tucked in the corner of a suburban patio.

The Spruce, an online curator of home tips and inspiration, noted that architects and builders are using vertical real estate to pack more living space onto a narrow lot, especially when it comes to the popular swimming pool.

“You get the pleasures of a pool — exercise, refreshment, relaxation, an attractive water feature — without building a standard 20 x 40-foot in-ground model complete with pool house,” Lisa Taylor wrote for The Spruce.

The pools go by various names — spools, cocktail pools and wading pools — depending on who you ask.

Taylor advised homeowners considering adding another element to the backyard patio not to confuse the smaller size of the pool with a project that costs half of what it costs to install the average larger pool.

“Many small pools have water features and are a focal point, which require attractive materials like stone and tile, designed and applied by an expert,” she said. “If you’re determined to install a pool, consider the popular round stock tanks or above-grounds, which are sunken into or surrounded by decking.”

That’s right — stock tanks — more commonly known off the farm as a large watering trough for large livestock. The Spruce features an entire section devoted to homeowners who have opted for the eight-to-10-foot round galvanized tub instead of a custom built tile masterpiece.

Homesthetics, an architecture, art and design website, noted that having a relatively miniature basin in the back of the house cuts the edge off of hot summer days.

“Beautify the area around your tub with flowers and shrubbery or paint the inside in a bright color to stand out even when the sun goes down,” the site detailed. “A swimming area on your property can be the perfect place to set out a table, chairs and even a BBQ pit for any pool party events.”

The site advises customizing the pool with a water fountain and a unique shape and design, while still leaving enough room for landscape features or a walkway.