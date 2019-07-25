Demand for homes in central Ohio continues to grow to record levels

Demand for homes in central Ohio continues to grow to record levels

The scorching hot Columbus housing market is not only not showing any signs of slowing down, it might be getting even hotter.

A home sold in June sat on the market for just 23 days, according to new figures from Columbus Realtors. Five years ago homes were for sale an average of 62 days.

The number of months of supply of inventory dwindled down to 1.8 months in June. Five years ago that figure was 3.1 and even that was a historically low number at the time. The supply of inventory is how long it would take to sell all of the homes currently for sale.

As a result, following the laws of supply and demand, local home prices continue to rise.

Homes sold in June were 7.2 percent more expensive than those sold a year earlier. The average home price has gone up 6.4 percent so far this year.

The average home price in central Ohio has skyrocketed 30 percent in the past five years.

“Even with the price increases, low mortgage rates are keeping homes affordable. But demand is also keeping the pace highly competitive,” said John Myers, president of Columbus Realtors.

More affordable homes are especially in high demand, selling in an average of 18 days.

Last month, those homes selling for $350,000 or less took an average of 18 days to sell. Homes between $350,000 and $500,000 took about 30 days to sell.

Homes in the $500,000 to $700,000 price range sold in an average of 53 days, and homes over $700,000 were on the market for an average of 72 days according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“In addition to price, location and condition of the home play a vital role in determining the demand and length of time it will take a property to sell,” said Myers. “And marketing strategies vary significantly based on all of these factors.”

There were 3,965 central Ohio homes and condominiums listed for sale in June 2019, which is a decrease of 2.4 percent from a year ago and down 9.8 percent from the previous month.

Total inventory at the end of June was 4,784, up 7.1 percent higher from May, but 2.6 percent behind the level of inventory seen in June of 2018.

There were 3,226 central Ohio homes and condos sold in June, which was a decrease of 3.4 percent from the previous year and exactly the same as the previous month (May 2019).

The 14,842 homes sold during the first half of 2019 marks a slight decrease (0.6 percent) from homes sold January through June of 2018.

The median price of a home sold in central Ohio this year (January through June) was $209,900 which is 9 percent higher than the first half of 2018.

The average sales price of a home was $241,132 — up 6.4 percent from the first six months of 2018.

The average sales price is the total volume divided by the number of homes sold. The median is the midpoint — half the homes sell for less, while half sell for more.

The median sales price of a home sold in June was $228,000, up 7.5 percent from June of 2018.

The average sales price of a home was $262,344 which was 7.2 percent higher than last year.

Statewide the number of homes sold in June was down 5.6 percent from last June, according to Ohio Realtors.

“While activity levels cooled in June, overall our marketplace is keeping pace with the rate of home sales from a year ago,” said Ohio Realtors President Anjanette Frye. “Equally important, the market posted a continued, steady rise in the average sale price, an indication that buyers understand that housing is a solid, long-term investment.”

June’s average home price of $211,797 was 7.2 percent higher that the $197,639 average in June 2018.

There were 14,987 homes sold across the state in June, down from 15,868 a year ago.

Around the state, 15 of the 18 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price, while three posted gains in sales activity.

Through the first half of 2019, sales have nearly matched the pace set during the six-month period a year ago.

Sales during the January through June period in 2019 have reached 71,957, a negligible 0.7 percent decline from the 72,480 sales posted during the period last year.

The year-to-date total dollar volume of $13.8 billion is a 5.3 percent increase from the mark set during the period in 2018.