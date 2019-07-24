Nonprofit helps low income homeowners with repairs

ModCon Living is a nonprofit organization that has helped nearly 2,000 homeowners improve their homes over the last two decades.

The nonprofit organization’s programs include a tool library, competitive handyman services and fixing the homes of low-income senior homeowners.

The organization started as an affiliate of Christmas in April in 1991., but the name wasn’t a good fit for the organization, said Julie Smith, the organization’s executive director.

For instance, many called at the time inquiring about Christmas decorations, she said.

The organization re-rebranded as Rebuilding Together. ModCon Living became its own independent agency to keep more funds in Franklin County.

It assumed management of the Tool Library from the city of Columbus after the 2008 recession. ModCon received funds from other organizations such as the United Way of Central Ohio and the Columbus Foundation to take ownership of the program. It now has more than 4,500 tools available for members to borrow. Membership costs are based on a sliding scale and have helped pay people to use tools to fix school amenities and build playgrounds.

ModCon continues its original mission to help fix homes for seniors in Franklin County. Its “Safe at Home” program responds to emergency calls year-round and accepts applications for general repairs in November. The nonprofit accepts up 170 qualified applications.

Additionally, the nonprofit partners with a community for a three-year period to fix at least 75 homes in the area. This is done as an annual event called Rebuilding a Healthy Neighborhood in May.

In previous years, ModCon has worked with Whitehall and the Hilltop nieghborhood. It’s now on its second year with a neighborhood in Prairie Township. This year, ModCon fixed 27 homes with a total 6,000 volunteer hours.

ModCon reaches out to communities for a three-year agreement. It’s accepting applications this year for the next community to partner with in 2021.

Smith said Franklin County has an aging population with the senior population to double by 2040, adding an additional 38,000 people. That poses challenges cince housing isn’t ready for that population increase.

“People need to think about … how to live safely in their homes,” she said.

She said amenities such as grab bars in bathrooms have improved in aesthetics and often serve dual purposes compared with the clinical versions of the past.

Homeowners should consider changes to their homes to continue living in them years before it becomes a critical necessity, Smith said. Examples include making the homes more wheelchair friendly.

ModCon Living has decided to implement a social enterprise model called ModSquad, which offers some contractor services. Since last fall, ModSquad has helped 60 customers. Proceeds from the service go to the cover the costs of the work and the other programs, Smith said.