Local company uses plant-based technology that extends lives of roofs

A local company utilizes plant-based technology for roof restorations, helping property owners to delay the cost to replace them.

Roof Maxx Technologies LLC said in a press release its product can delay roof replacements by up to 15 years, saving homeowners about 75 to 85 percent. The company said its success has helped grow its presence in 44 states in two years.

“In a nutshell, Roof Maxx is a shingle rejuvenator,” said Mike Feazel, CEO and co-founder of Roof Maxx with brother Todd Feazel, co-founder and executive vice president of production and distribution, in a statement. “It extends the life of asphalt roofs by five years per treatment. By repeating the process every five years a property owner can extend a roof’s life by as much as 15 years for around 15 to 25 percent the cost of a complete replacement.”

The product is an organic liquid compound that’s sprayed on aging asphalt singled roofs and replaces the petroleum oil lost over a period of time. This prevents cracking and leaking, the company said.

The Feazel brothers have worked in the roofing industry for several years. During that time, they noticed an increase in asphalt shingle roofs failing prematurely, the company said.

They sold their company Feazel Roofing, which had served central Ohio for 25 years at the time, in 2013 to research an alternative to traditional roof replacements.

“We didn’t abandon the industry we know,” Todd Feazel said. “Instead, we found a safe, quick and effective way to address a serious problem that millions of property owners are facing by introducing an easy and sustainable way to restore their roofs, rather than replace them, while saving money as well.”

The brothers partnered with the Ohio Soybean Council and Battelle Labs to research roof replacement alternatives.

“Until now there has never been a way to maintain or extend the life of an asphalt roof,” Mike Feazel said.

The company has nearly 20 members on its team, according to its website.

The average homeowner spends about $7,667 to install a new roof and most spend within a range of $5,192 and $10,146, according to HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace to connect people with contractors.

Roof Maxx said most asphalt roofs show some signs of drying out between 6 years to 10 years depending on the region and intensity of the Sun’s rays.

“When the shingles’ protective top layer of granule coating begins shedding off into the gutters. This coating functions as a sort of ‘sunscreen’ for your shingles. The oil contained within the shingles is essential for maintaining this coating, but as it dries out, the shingles will start to become brittle and crack,” the company stated on its website. “Black stains and streaking on the shingles is another sign that the roof is aging. Most roofs with staining are shedding the protective top coating to varying degrees. Note: Staining does not harm the roof and is only an aesthetic issue.”