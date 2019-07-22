Columbus woman has carved out successful career operating a virtual assistant company

Beth Menduni is a storyteller.

The owner of MKG Dept helps clients in central Ohio tell their stories through video on different platforms, such as social media and email campaigns. She utilizes several contractors, from troubleshooters to editors, to complete her projects.

But among them include her own virtual assistant.

Menduni utilizes the services of Virtual Works, which pairs business owners with virtual assistants. Menduni’s assistant, who is based in Georgia, helps her manage her email’s inbox, keeping an eye out for queries from potential clients that Menduni may normally miss because she’s working on a project.

“She clears away the clutter,” Menduni said. “She helps me focus on the things I need to get done.”

Karissa Hanson started Virtual Works in central Ohio in 2016 as a side hustle, which eventually became a full-time job in January 2018.

Despite dropping out of college after a year, Hanson was able to develop a career as an information technology manager. Eventually she wanted to work from home to spend more time with her children and started working as a virtual assistant.

“I fell in love with it,” she said. “I saw there’s a huge demand for it.”

Hanson grew the business and now has 20 virtual assistants paired with businesses in various industries, including five in central Ohio.

Virtual Works’ clients don’t have to supply office space for their matched assistants and everything is done online. On the flip side, the assistants are able to work from home and work their desired hours.

“I’m looking for win-wins all around,” Hanson said.

Hanson categorizes assistants as administrative or executive, the former of which handles more specific tasks while the latter act more as a business owner’s right-hand person, who anticipate his or her needs.

But both can handle anything administrative from document editing to scheduling to personal tasks such as scheduling doctor’s appointments. Some clients end up buying their assistant’s contract, making full-time employees. Hanson had one assistant relocate to be closer to the client.

While they can’t pick up your coffee, they can order it online, she added.

She uses interviews and assessments of the clients and prospective assistants to figure out the best matches.

“She is so good at matching assistants with CEOs,” said Sarah Glatfelter, who works as a virtual assistant in Pennsylvania, while her client works in Virginia. “It’s almost scary … it’s almost like a dating site.”

Glatfelter heard about Virtual Works from her sister. She herself worked as a virtual assistant for a client in her state before working through Hanson’s company. Glatfelter had worked full-time as a paralegal but like Hanson wanted to work from home.

Glatfelter started working for her client, who works in the construction industry, in April and visited her client’s office last month. She works about 20 hours a week doing tasks such as note-taking, creating presentations and planning meetings.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m hours away,” she said.

Glatfelter added that her client appreciates the distance she has from the office because there are no external or internal distractions.

“My focus is on his needs,” she said. “This seem to be the perfect fit.”

Hanson said she always knew she wanted to start her own business. She grew up in Marion where her father ran a construction basement restoration business. Hanson thought she would take over one day.

After leaving college, she traveled to different parts of the country, including Kentucky and St. Louis. She eventually returned to Ohio to family but picked Columbus for its amenities.

“I like the big city life so to speak but be closer to home,” she said.

Hanson said she’s starting to add recruiters to her team to interview and assess candidates. She hopes to increase the training aspect. She doesn’t believe artificial intelligence will replace virtual assistants but will provide tools to help them do their jobs better.

“We grow with them as they grow,” she said.